The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
Cubs Sports

Justin Steele's two-hitter leads Cubs past Angels, 5-1`

The left-hander struck out seven and walked two — and was aided by three defensive gems by third baseman Miles Mastrobuoni — in a complete-game victory for the Cubs’ second consecutive win.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Justin Steele's two-hitter leads Cubs past Angels, 5-1`
Justin Steele

Cubs starter Justin Steele allowed one run on two hits in a 5-1 complete-game victory over the Angels on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Justin Steele let his pitching doing all the talking this time. And it was more than enough.

In his first start since an emotional outburst in which he implored himself and his team to “wake the [bleep] up” in Milwaukee on Saturday, Steele was in complete control of his emotions and the Angels in a 5-1 victory on Friday before 36,948 fans at Wrigley Field.

The 28-year-old left-hander allowed one run on two hits and struck out seven (1-3) to earn his first victory of the season. He did not allow a hit until there was one out in the fifth inning. Steele has a 1.67 ERA over 54 innings in his last eight starts.

Seiya Suzuki hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Cubs a quick 2-0 lead. Ian Happ had RBI singles in the third and fifth innings. And Nico Hoerner’s RBI single in the sixth gave the Cubs a 5-1 lead.

As good as he was, Steeler was aided by outstanding defense on four occasions — three by third baseman Miles Mastrobuoni.

On the very first pitch of the game, Mastrobuoni snared a liner by Taylor Ward. In the fourth inning, shortstop Dansby Swanson made a nifty move to his left to throw out Kevin Pillar. After Suzuki dropped a fly ball in right field and Brandon Drury walked, Mastrobuoni darted to his left to make a dazzling stop of Zach Neto’s 107 mph liner for a force at second to end the inning.

In the eighth, Mastrobuoni made another nice play on a short Jo Adell’s short-hopper to barely get Adell at first.

The Cubs (41-48) have won back-to-back games for the first time since June 18-19 against the Giants. They have not won three consecutive games since April 26, when they beat the Red Sox 7-1 for a four-game winning streak that gave them a 17-9 record.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs' Jameson Taillon reveals key to quietly putting together standout first half
Ian Happ homers from both sides as Cubs beat Phillies 10-2 to avoid sweep
Shota Imanaga adds another quality start to All-Star bid, but Cubs fall to Phillies
Cubs right to dismiss comparison to last season — their current situation is thornier
Cubs outmatched by short-handed Phillies as opposing team-building philosophies face off
Cubs expecting 'a significant group coming back' from IL after All-Star break
The Latest
HIGHLANDPARK-070524-37.jpg
La Voz Chicago
‘Tenía que estar aquí’: Highland Park se une para el primer desfile del 4 de julio desde el tiroteo masivo
El mensaje común del desfile del jueves y de la ceremonia conmemorativa fue de fuerza, resistencia y unidad.
By Erica Thompson
 
JACK -IN- THE -BOX -- 0003A.132.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Jack in the Box está de regreso: la cadena de comida rápida regresa al área de Chicago a partir del próximo año
La cadena con sede en San Diego tiene previsto abrir ocho restaurantes con servicio de 24 horas en la ciudad y los suburbios en 2025 y 2026. Uno estará cerca del Aeropuerto Midway y el resto en los suburbios.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
LAGOON-071615-11.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Encuentran a un hombre muerto en la laguna de Marquette Park
Los buzos de la Unidad Marina del Departamento de Policía de Chicago lo sacaron del agua y fue declarado muerto en el lugar.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NASCAR race cars climb up Columbus Plaza during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race.
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR in Chicago: Will you be watching? And should it keep coming back?
In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we gauged your interest in stock-car racing in the city.
By Steve Greenberg
 
FOURTHOFJULY-070524-22.jpg
News
13 fires sparked by July Fourth fireworks most in Chicago in 20 years: 'It was pretty widespread'
Most of the fires began on porches or garages and spread to homes. At least one fire started in a dumpster.
By David Struett
 