Cubs reliever Yency Almonte elects to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

The Cubs ’ pitching staff could be getting a lot of help soon , but none of it will be from Yency Almonte.

On Saturday, the Cubs confirmed Almonte elected to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery instead of attempting to further rehab a minor tear in his right labrum. Almonte was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 8, and was moved to the 60-day IL on June 27.

“It’s upsetting,” Almonte said. “I came in here with a positive mindset from the trade, ready to go, dominate. I feel like I threw well and was in a good place mentally. Building [new relationships], trying to fit in and be that source for young guys.”

Almonte said he won’t know his timetable for recovery until after the surgery and hasn’t been told officially when the procedure will take place.

Almonte, 30, was acquired along with Michael Busch from the Dodgers on Jan. 11 for a pair of minor-leaguers, pitcher Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope. Before going down, Almonte had a 3.45 earned-run average in 17 appearances, compiling 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings and a 1.09 WHIP.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the news was difficult and unfortunate, but was confident Almonte will handle the process the right way and “be back better than ever.”

“It’s been tough because he tried the rehab, it didn’t go in a good direction for a while and then it started to go in the wrong direction and that’s when he had to seek some other opinions and answers,” Counsell said. “We ended up in a place that this is what he has to do to get his career back on track, his arm back on track.”

As for the help on the way, Mark Leiter Jr. (strained right forearm) and Julian Merryweather (rib stress fracture) threw live batting practice sessions Counsell said went well. Merryweather will go on a rehab assignment to Single-A South Bend for the next week, and Leiter will be activated at some point during the upcoming road trip.

Javier Assad (right forearm extensor strain) felt good after his Friday bullpen work. Ben Brown (neck) was scheduled to play catch Saturday, and Alzolay threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday in Arizona that the team said went well.

Lining up

Tomas Nido made his third straight start behind the plate while the Cubs give Miguel Amaya time to work on some offensive issues and reset. Amaya is hitting .186 with a .249 on-base percentage.

“Offensively, he needs to do better and he knows that,” Counsell said. “He’s a better hitter than he’s showing.”Meanwhile, the Cubs sat Christopher Morel even though the Angels started left-hander Tyler Anderson. Counsell said Morel would’ve gotten a day off Friday but Pete Crow-Armstrong’s injury scuttled those plans.

Without Armstrong - who sat again Saturday after receiving stitches Wednesday in his left thumb - Cody Bellinger played center field, Busch was at first base, David Bote at third and Patrick Wisdom was the designated hitter.

History in the booth

On Sunday, the Cubs television broadcast on Marquee Sports Network will have the first all-female crew in team history. Beth Mowins will serve as the play-by-play announcer with Elise Menaker as the analyst and Taylor McGregor as the field reporter.