The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Cubs reliever Colten Brewer placed on 60-day IL after breaking hand punching dugout wall

Brewer was frustrated after a difficult outing Saturday when he allowed three runs and made a key error.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Quinn Harris/Getty

Whether it’s Kyle Farnsworth kicking an electric fan and hurting his knee or Sammy Sosa throwing his back out with a sneeze, the Cubs have a history of freak injuries.

Reliever Colten Brewer added himself to that list.

Before Sunday’s game with the Angels, the Cubs placed Brewer on the 60-day injured list with a broken left hand. In a corresponding move, the Cubs selected Hunter Bigge from Triple-A Iowa.

Brewer broke his left hand in the third inning of Saturday’s game, but not on the field. The righty was charged with one earned run and allowed three total, partly because of his throwing error on what looked like a double play. Then after being removed by manager Craig Counsell, a frustrated Brewer punched the back wall of the Cubs dugout a couple times.

As Brewer found out, that wall doesn’t give.

“My intention wasn’t to break my hand,” said Brewer, who was wearing a cast on his left arm when addressing the media. “I’ll get frustrated and make mistakes. That’s no excuse. There’s a lot I can prove out there, that I’m willing not to do stuff like that. Emotions get the best of us sometimes.”

A day later, Brewer was thinking about how he let down his family, friends, teammates and Cubs fans.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking to me right now,” Brewer said. “There’s no pain in it right now; I just can’t believe something like that happened.”

Counsell didn’t have to say much to Brewer about his actions Saturday. The Cubs reliever saw the results.

“When those things happen, you know you screwed up,” Counsell said. “That was the conversation. Then there’s consequences for the mistakes you make. It’s an unfortunate mistake and he let emotions get the best of him. It’s not who he is, but it’s a mistake that he made.

“You have to move forward past that.”

In 20 2/3 innings, Brewer has a 5.66 ERA.

