Cubs starter Shota Imanaga named National League All-Star

As was widely expected, Shota Imanaga was named Sunday to the NL team that will play in the July 16 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. Signed in the offseason to a four-year, $53 million contract after a successful career in Japan with Yokohama, Imanaga has been a highlight of an otherwise-underwhelming year for the Cubs.

“I can tell the Chicago Cubs fans that are cheering me on, as well as the fans in Japan, the good news,” Imanaga said.

In 16 starts, Imanaga has a 3.16 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 91 innings. A strong contender for NL rookie of the year honors, Imanaga has used primarily a four-seam fastball and splitter to get outs, building a chase rate of 35.1% that’s in the top five of baseball per Baseball Savant. Imanaga’s control has also shined through, as he’s given out just 15 walks.

“What’s been so impressive to me, he’s a rookie,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “Maybe not as a pitcher he’s not a rookie [with] all of his experiences on the mound, but he’s a rookie in this league and he’s a rookie being here as a major-league baseball player in Chicago. How he’s handled that part of it with everything new that gets thrown at you, with everything that’s different, has been the best part and has made him successful.”

