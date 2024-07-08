The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 8, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Steady demeanor a key to Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga's All-Star berth

Multiple Cubs teammates said Imanaga is the same person every day off the field.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Steady demeanor a key to Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga's All-Star berth
Shota Imanaga cheers while in his Cubs uniform during his MLB debut at Wrigley Field.

Shota Imanaga cheers while in his Cubs uniform during his MLB debut at Wrigley Field.

Michael Reaves/Getty

Hayden Wesneski had just pitched one of the best games of his career, throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 5-0 win Sunday over the Angels. When he was asked about his own outing, Wesneski was matter of fact and more concerned with helping the Cubs get a needed victory than what he did personally.

When he was asked about Shota Imanaga, Wesneski gushed.

“Man, he’s something else. He’s a great person,” Wesneski said. “You wouldn’t know if he had a good day or bad day. It just seems like every day is a good day for him. I don’t mean that as pitching; I mean that as a person.”

Because of Imanaga’s good days as a pitcher, he was named a National League All-Star on Sunday.

In his first season in the United States, Imanaga has quickly acclimated to taking on big-league hitters. He won his first five starts and didn’t allow an earned run over his first 18 1/3 innings. At 7-2 with a 3.16 ERA, Imanaga figures to be a strong contender for the N.L. Rookie of the Year and is one of the main reasons the disappointing Cubs still have an outside shot at making the playoffs.

He’s also become an important part of the Cubs’ clubhouse culture and adapted well to life in the major leagues.

“That’s one thing I’ve never really been through in a sense, coming over to a new team, a new country,” first baseman Michael Busch said. “Not his first language, but he’s done a really good job at trying and accepting that. He’s fit in right away. He’s been one of those players, guys that we looked to right away.”

Over a long season, a consistent personality is crucial. That’s true in Japan where Imanaga began his career, and true in the United States.

“Just the same guy every day, which is a really good thing,” Busch said. “The way he handles himself on and off the field is going to be a role model for a long time.”

While Imanaga’s rookie season has been mostly successful, there have been hiccups.

On May 29, the Brewers battered Imanaga with seven runs and two homers in 4 1/3 innings. And on June 21, the Mets pummeled Imanaga, scoring 10 runs and hitting three home runs off him in just three innings.

There are also lingering questions about how well his arsenal will fare long-term against big-league hitters. A fly-ball pitcher, Imanaga is getting grounders only 34.7% of the time and opponents are barreling pitches at a 9.8% clip with a hard-hit percentage of 39.2.

Yet Imanaga has succeeded so far thanks to a four-seam fastball that averages just 91.8 mph but is in the 90th percentile of spin rate, and a split-finger pitch that’s rare for a left-hander. Imanaga’s also avoided walks, handing out 15 in 91 innings.

“He’s got a great attitude every single day,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s a learner. He wants to get better, he’s curious. All of those things keep him moving forward, get him past tough moments. He wants more and he always tries to do a little better and do a little more and get better at the next thing.

“Those are just signs of great players, and he’s very deserving of the [All-Star] recognition.”

Imanaga thinks his teammates deserve credit for how they’ve helped him.

“I’m very thankful for everybody in the clubhouse, the support staff, everyone,” Imanaga said through a translator. “Watching the other players, I’ve mimicked what they’re doing going about their day and the support from them, that’s helped a lot.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs starter Shota Imanaga named National League All-Star
Cubs avoid more self-inflicted damage, beat Angels 5-0
Cubs punchless, hapless in shutout loss to Angels
Kyle Hendricks leaves start with back issue, confident his time out will be short
Cubs reliever Yency Almonte elects to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki rues dropped fly ball
The Latest
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Motorist fatally shot driving in Roseland
About 10:35 p.m., a 47-year-old man was driving in the 10600 block of South State Street when he was struck in the left armpit area by gunfire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
19 killed, 86 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Of those shot, 24 were in mass shootings in Greater Grand Crossing, the Near West Side, Douglas and Austin.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FILE - With protesters in the audience, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun arrives at a Senate subcommittee hearing to answer to lawmakers about troubles at the aircraft manufacturer. Ike Riffel , a California father whose two sons, died in 2019 when a Boeing 737 Max jetliner crashed in Ethiopia, fears that instead of putting Boeing on trial, the government will offer the company another shot at corporate probation through a legal document called a deferred prosecution agreement, or DPA. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ORG XMIT: NYPM511
Business
Boeing accepts a plea deal to avoid a criminal trial over 737 Max crashes, Justice Department says
The plea deal, if approved by a federal judge, would require Boeing to pay a $243.6 million fine and invest at least $455 million in its compliance and safety programs. An independent monitor would oversee its safety and quality procedures for three years.
By Associated Press
 
CPD-06.JPG
Crime
Man killed, 16-year-old boy hurt in Chatham shooting
About 11:50 p.m., two teens, 18 and 16, were arguing with someone in the 700 block of East 89th Place when the person opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-02.JPG
Crime
Man shot to death on Austin kitchen floor
Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue and found Melvin Hill, 36, on the kitchen floor bleeding and unresponsive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 