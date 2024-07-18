Cubs to open 2025 regular season in Tokyo against the Dodgers

With the 2025 schedule release on Tuesday, Major League Baseball made it official: The Cubs are set to open next season against the Dodgers in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Series, scheduled for March 18-19 at the Tokyo Dome will be the first regular season games of the year. Opening Day stateside is March 27.

The Cubs return to Japan for the 25th anniversary of the first-ever regular season games played in Japan, between the Cubs and Mets in 2000. It will be the sixth time MLB has opened the regular season in Tokyo and the first since 2019, when the Mariners and A’s played at the Tokyo Dome.

The 2025 Tokyo Series is set to include some serious Japanese-born star power, headlined by the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be entering his second year in MLB, after a high-profile free agency this past winter.

For the Cubs, Shota Imanaga will be coming off an All-Star rookie season that quickly made him a fan favorite. And outfielder Seiya Suzki will be entering his fourth MLB season with high expectations.