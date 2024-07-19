Cubs activate outfielder Mike Tauchman from 10-day IL before series-opening loss to D-backs

Two areas of concern during the Cubs’ lackluster play before the All-Star break — an inconsistent bullpen and an often-punchless offense — were addressed before the unofficial second half of the season began Friday.

The Cubs activated outfielder Mike Tauchman from the 10-day injured list and promoted right-hander Jesus Tinoco from Triple-A Iowa. They also optioned outfielder Alexander Canario to Iowa and moved left-hander Jordan Wicks to the 60-day IL to open a spot for Tinoco on the 40-man roster.

Tauchman had been out since June 18 with a strained left groin. He can be a table-setter for an offense that needs it, slashing .259/.359/.382 with 10 doubles, five home runs, 38 runs scored and 19 RBI in 66 games.

Though Tauchman wasn’t in the starting lineup Friday, he’s good to go, manager Craig Counsell said.

‘‘We just have to be careful with it,’’ Counsell said. But he’s doing well. . . . He made it back quicker than we were anticipating, so we have to take that note. But he’s a healthy player.’’

Tauchman grounded out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, stayed in the game defensively, then flied out in the ninth of the Cubs’ 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tinoco, 29, is with his third organization this season. He had an 8.10 ERA in 10 innings covering nine appearances with the Rangers and also pitched in Triple-A for them and the Royals.

He has a 4.58 career ERA in 57 major-league games — all but two as a reliever — with the Rockies, Marlins and Rangers.

‘‘I’m ready for whatever the team needs,’’ Tinoco said through an interpreter.

Not sharp Steele

Left-hander Justin Steele had been brilliant since June 1, going 2-1 with a 1.67 ERA in eight starts.

‘‘He’s been so, so good,’’ Counsell said before the game Friday. ‘‘The last two [starts] have been nothing short of brilliant.’’

In those outings against the Angels and Orioles, both victories, Steele allowed a combined one run and five hits in 16 innings.

But the Diamondbacks knocked him out in the fifth inning. In his shortest start since May 11, Steele yielded five runs (all earned) and nine hits in 4‰ innings with two walks, a hit batter and six strikeouts. He left trailing 5-0.

Belli not close?

The Cubs would love to have Cody Bellinger back to provide some pop, as well, but that might not happen for a while.

The outfielder/first baseman has been out since suffering a fractured finger when he was hit by a pitch from the Orioles’ Cionel Perez on July 11.

‘‘This is day nine [of his IL stint],’’ Counsell said. ‘‘We will start trying to do [baseball] activities and just see how it goes. We’ll go quickly if it feels good. But we’re gonna go slowly at this point.’’

Bullpen updates

Julian Merryweather (back) and Adbert Alzolay (forearm) were scheduled to pitch in Iowa and Arizona, respectively, and Merryweather might be back with the Cubs soon. He has been out since April 7.

‘‘We’re getting close with Julian, for sure,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘I would anticipate [him returning] by the [next] road trip.’’

