The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs need Nico Hoerner's 'fire' if they want to make second-half run

“He [Hoerner] just plays with a lot of fire,” Taillon said. “Sometimes it takes an everyday player to get the boys going.”

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Cubs need Nico Hoerner's 'fire' if they want to make second-half run
Nico Hoerner

Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner scores during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) ORG XMIT: CXC121

Matt Marton/AP Photos

The play still lingers in starter Jameson Taillon’s mind.

In the third inning of the Cubs’ 8-3 win on July 14 against the Cardinals, second baseman Nico Hoerner made a diving stop to his right before firing a throw over to first baseman Michael Busch for the out. The play was significant because it got the Cardinals’ nine-hole hitter out as the lineup turned over and the score tied.

“That changes the game,” Taillon told the Sun-Times. “It’s little things like that — yeah, it’s great that he makes great plays — but it’s always in big moments, too.”

In a game that had more loud plays as the offense mashed six home runs, Hoerner’s standout defensive play flew under the radar but not to the players in the clubhouse.

In subtle ways — heads-up baserunning, stealing bases and taking an extra bag — Hoerner affects the offense without possessing a power bat. Hoerner’s play style matches his quiet, unassuming demeanor.

As the Cubs enter the stretch after the All-Star break — with series against the Diamondbacks, Brewers and Royals — they’ll need their Gold Glove second baseman to continue his torrid stretch that he’s on.

Entering Saturday’s game, Hoerner is slashing .322/.364/.390 in July. He’s on a season-high 12-game hitting streak and hitting line drives at a career-high rate (29.1%). Hoerner said he takes pride in being in the leadoff role and relishes the opportunity.

“It does feel a little bit different, but that doesn’t have to be a negative thing at all,” Hoerner told the Sun-Times. “It’s a chance to impact the game and set a tone.”

After having a batting average as low as .236 on June 22, Hoerner has rebounded and looked more like the player the Cubs envisioned when they inked him to a three-year, $35 million extension last year. Hoerner is excelling in the leadoff spot for the Cubs because he rarely strikes out, and is a threat on the bases (second on the Cubs with 14 stolen bases). But Hoerner’s makeup also makes him suited for the spot.

“He’s always working on himself,” All-Star pitcher Shota Imanaga told the Sun-Times. “He does what he needs to do for the team for himself and just watching him, I learned that okay, ‘This is what it takes to be in MLB.’”

It’s been a trying season for a Cubs team that has played below expectations. One critique of the team has been the lack of outward fire, but Hoerner possesses that gene. His reserved nature belies an intense competitiveness. As one of the longest-tenured Cubs, he’s a tone-setter.

When Hoerner debuted in 2019, he entered a locker room littered with World Series champions. Through that introduction to the majors, Hoerner learned how important team camaraderie was and how to be a professional.

It was Hoerner who invited Taillon to dinner and boat outings to help the pitcher feel comfortable. The gesture exemplifies what Hoerner learned about leadership from observing outfielders Ian Happ and Jason Heyward.

“I always respected that they were always looking for ways to improve,” Hoerner said. “Guys that had already accomplished a lot but knew that they had more and took their work really seriously but didn’t lose sight of the importance of the clubhouse, the importance of friendships.”

With a 10.1% chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs, the Cubs will need to follow Hoerner’s lead if they want to go on a second-half run.

“He [Hoerner] just plays with a lot of fire,” Taillon said. “Sometimes it takes an everyday player to get the boys going.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs pitching depth tested after rash of injuries
Bears camp: What's more important than Caleb Williams' progress?
Cubs activate outfielder Mike Tauchman from 10-day IL before series-opening loss to D-backs
Turns out Seiya Suzuki, Shota Imanaga can go home again
Friendships and fame: Ex-White Sox skippers Tony La Russa, Gene Lamont walked along on Jim Leyland's path to Hall
Cubs to open 2025 regular season in Tokyo against Dodgers
The Latest
DSC_0084-2.jpg
Extremism in the Ranks
Activist groups seek new probe into Chicago cops' ties to Oath Keepers
Residents and members of social justice groups join civil rights groups and the city watchdog in calling on the Office of the Inspector General to investigate the officers named in a probe into extremist groups.
By Violet Miller
 
Screenshot 2024-07-20 at 5.26.44 PM.png
Crime
Four teens wounded in separate shootings on South Side
Two teens, ages 14 and 15, were shot about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in South Chicago. Two other teens, ages 15 and 17, were shot around 4:15 p.m. in Grand Crossing. All four are hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Food Pantry Weather Impact
News
Network of South Side pantries divvy food after storms knock out coolers: 'Everybody lost food'
Power outages from Monday’s storms caused some South Side food pantries to lose hundreds of pounds of food. They were able to stay open with help from other pantries that had a “surplus.”
By Violet Miller
 
Chick 1-Imani and Searocket Brood_June 30 2024_Credit Chicago Piping Plover Watch.jpg
Environment
Piping plover chick born at Montrose beach given Ojibwe name
The chick, named Nagamo, was the only one of four born this year to survive, according to the Chicago Bird Alliance.
By Mary Norkol
 
Montez Sweat
Bears
Bears' investment in DE Montez Sweat reaching maturity in Year 2
The Bears got in on Sweat at the right time, and it has been a mutually beneficial relationship.
By Jason Lieser
 