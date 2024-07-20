Cubs need Nico Hoerner's 'fire' if they want to make second-half run

The play still lingers in starter Jameson Taillon’s mind.

In the third inning of the Cubs’ 8-3 win on July 14 against the Cardinals, second baseman Nico Hoerner made a diving stop to his right before firing a throw over to first baseman Michael Busch for the out. The play was significant because it got the Cardinals’ nine-hole hitter out as the lineup turned over and the score tied.

“That changes the game,” Taillon told the Sun-Times. “It’s little things like that — yeah, it’s great that he makes great plays — but it’s always in big moments, too.”

In a game that had more loud plays as the offense mashed six home runs, Hoerner’s standout defensive play flew under the radar but not to the players in the clubhouse.

In subtle ways — heads-up baserunning, stealing bases and taking an extra bag — Hoerner affects the offense without possessing a power bat. Hoerner’s play style matches his quiet, unassuming demeanor.

As the Cubs enter the stretch after the All-Star break — with series against the Diamondbacks, Brewers and Royals — they’ll need their Gold Glove second baseman to continue his torrid stretch that he’s on.

Entering Saturday’s game, Hoerner is slashing .322/.364/.390 in July. He’s on a season-high 12-game hitting streak and hitting line drives at a career-high rate (29.1%). Hoerner said he takes pride in being in the leadoff role and relishes the opportunity.

“It does feel a little bit different, but that doesn’t have to be a negative thing at all,” Hoerner told the Sun-Times. “It’s a chance to impact the game and set a tone.”

After having a batting average as low as .236 on June 22, Hoerner has rebounded and looked more like the player the Cubs envisioned when they inked him to a three-year, $35 million extension last year. Hoerner is excelling in the leadoff spot for the Cubs because he rarely strikes out, and is a threat on the bases (second on the Cubs with 14 stolen bases). But Hoerner’s makeup also makes him suited for the spot.

“He’s always working on himself,” All-Star pitcher Shota Imanaga told the Sun-Times. “He does what he needs to do for the team for himself and just watching him, I learned that okay, ‘This is what it takes to be in MLB.’”

It’s been a trying season for a Cubs team that has played below expectations. One critique of the team has been the lack of outward fire, but Hoerner possesses that gene. His reserved nature belies an intense competitiveness. As one of the longest-tenured Cubs, he’s a tone-setter.

When Hoerner debuted in 2019, he entered a locker room littered with World Series champions. Through that introduction to the majors, Hoerner learned how important team camaraderie was and how to be a professional.

It was Hoerner who invited Taillon to dinner and boat outings to help the pitcher feel comfortable. The gesture exemplifies what Hoerner learned about leadership from observing outfielders Ian Happ and Jason Heyward.

“I always respected that they were always looking for ways to improve,” Hoerner said. “Guys that had already accomplished a lot but knew that they had more and took their work really seriously but didn’t lose sight of the importance of the clubhouse, the importance of friendships.”

With a 10.1% chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs, the Cubs will need to follow Hoerner’s lead if they want to go on a second-half run.

“He [Hoerner] just plays with a lot of fire,” Taillon said. “Sometimes it takes an everyday player to get the boys going.”

