Cubs offense struggles in 3-0 loss to Diamondbacks

This season, the Cubs have constantly been compared to the Diamondbacks. After last season’s September meltdown, the Diamondbacks passed the Cubs for the final National League wild-card spot and had a miraculous run to the World Series.

The Diamondbacks are proof that a team just has to get into the playoffs to make a run in October. The chasm between the Cubs and Diamondbacks isn’t vast, but it’s significant enough to see why one team is 0.5 games back of a wild-card spot and the other is 4.0 games back.

After a leadoff walk by second baseman Nico Hoerner, first baseman Michael Busch crushed a ground-rule double to left field to put runners on first and second with no outs and the Cubs trailing by three runs. After back-to-back strikeouts by Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ, the Cubs loaded the bases after a Christopher Morel Walk. But with the bases loaded, designated hitter Mike Tauchman grounded out to end the inning.

The Cubs’ middle-of-the-order bats failing to capitalize in key moments is why the team finds itself in a precarious position following Saturday’s 3-0 loss. After entering the break riding the high of a 5-2 road trip, the Cubs haven’t started the second half as strong as they might have hoped with back-to-back losses. They’re continuing to dig themselves a deeper hole with the trade deadline just 10 days away.

The Cubs’ hitters forced Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen out after just five innings and drawing six walks, but it didn’t matter because not one runner crossed home plate.

The Cubs’ highest-paid hitters have to come through in scoring situations and far too often, the Cubs’ bats have failed to do so. Only catcher Miguel Amaya, pinch hitter Miles Mastrobuoni and Michael Busch had a hit Saturday.

The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll capitalized in the fifth inning on a two-run homer that pushed the Diamondbacks in front.

After cruising through the first four innings, starter Kyle Hendricks faced some turbulence in the fifth inning.

The veteran right-hander allowed a home run, walk and another home run. Quickly, the Cubs were down three runs before Hendricks got out of the inning.

But Hendricks’ performance, throwing five innings and allowing three earned runs, wasn’t good enough, nor was the offense’s in Saturday’s loss.

Hendricks spiraled in the fifth inning, losing control over his pitches, creating uncharacteristic misses. But three runs shouldn’t be insurmountable. If the Cubs want to makeup ground in the National League wild-card race, the offense will have to come to life.

Granted, the Cubs faced off against Gallen, who is one of the best pitchers in the game, but most playoff teams will have pitchers either on Gallen’s level or better.

With the NL wild-card race muddled with mediocre teams, the Cubs still find themselves in the race for that third wild-card spot. Entering Saturday’s game, the Cubs sit four games back of that wild-card spot.

The pressure increases with each loss for the Cubs. Their margin for error is already low, and they don’t control their own destiny.

After Suzuki struck out in the seventh inning, there was a smattering of boos disseminating throughout Wrigley Field. It’s understandable for fans to feel frustrated; the offense that scored the sixth-most runs in the majors last season has largely been dormant and very few hitters are playing up to their career levels.

The Cubs sit at 47-53 with a negative run differential as their playoff chances continue to decrease. Their play isn’t persuading the front office to make any trades at the deadline.

