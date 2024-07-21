The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Shortstop Dansby Swanson's offensive struggles continue as trade deadline nears

Swanson has career lows in batting average (.210), on-base percentage (.284) and on-base plus slugging (.627).

By  Kyle Williams
   
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 20: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jamie Sabau/Getty

It has been a season to forget for Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. He continues to struggle at the plate after missing time with a knee injury.

His batting average in June (.237) is his highest in any month this season. His bat wasn’t what made him enticing to the Cubs, but they couldn’t have foreseen his hitting being this woeful.

‘‘Dansby has generally been a player whose hot stretches kind of carry him, and we haven’t gotten to those extended moments,’’ manager Craig Counsell said.

Swanson has career lows in batting average (.210), on-base percentage (.284) and on-base plus slugging (.627). Given that the trade deadline is eight days away, the Cubs could use a hot stretch from Swanson to help them make a dent in the National League wild-card race.

Swanson has only 10 hits in 16 games this month, but he’s not alone in the Cubs’ offensive struggles. No everyday player has a batting average of .300 or higher, and the pitching staff’s standout performance only has magnified the offensive struggles.

But Counsell said he doesn’t think the hitters are feeling the pressure to perform, given the Cubs’ strong pitching.

‘‘Collectively, you’re trying to put together good at-bats,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘We’re trying to get outs. We did a really good job getting outs in the last four innings of the game [Saturday]. Offense struggled, so those are separate.

‘‘I think that feeds on itself a little bit. But other than that, it’s just guys kind of doing their thing and doing what they do.’’

Entering play Sunday, the Cubs were tied for 24th in the majors in runs scored per game.

‘There’s learning going on’

Rookie center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong’s defense has been as good as advertised since arriving from the Mets in the Javy Baez trade in 2021. His elite speed makes extraordinary plays seem routine.

But he has struggled at the plate and is slashing .189/.238/.546 after the Cubs’ 2-1 victory Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Crow-Armstrong’s struggles are more magnified because the Cubs have postseason aspirations. The team is managing his development while also trying to stay competitive.

‘‘There’s learning going on,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘Sometimes it’s hard to see beyond it. I mean, he had some at-bats [Saturday] that weren’t good at-bats, and there was a good pitcher on the mound [Zac Gallen] that had a large part playing in that. Sometimes it’s that progress is happening, but it’s really below the surface. It’s the cumulative effect of the at-bats, the experiences and the conversations.

‘‘We all want this ‘eureka’ moment and, like, the green light goes on. It’s not happening. It’s happening under the surface, and then the players can all just gradually get better.’’

Draft signings

The Cubs agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Cam Smith. The 21-year-old third baseman hit .387 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in 66 games at Florida State.

The team also agreed to terms with its second-round pick, infielder Cole Mathis. Mathis played three seasons at the College of Charleston and was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team in 2024.

