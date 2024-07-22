The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 22, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs activate Julian Merryweather from IL, option rookie Hunter Bigge

Notes: Manger Craig Counsell gave an injury update on outfielder Cody Bellinger.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs activate Julian Merryweather from IL, option rookie Hunter Bigge
Cubs relief pitcher Julian Merryweather throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 10.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Julian Merryweather throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) ORG XMIT: CXC125

David Banks/AP

The Cubs bullpen put together an up and down first half as winding as the offense’s performance. But as relievers have returned from the injured list, with the help of some deep starts from the Cubs rotation, the bullpen has turned into a recent strength.

It entered Monday with a major-league best 1.09 ERA over the past 20 games. Then it got more good news.

The Cubs activated high-leverage reliever Julian Merryweather from the 60-day IL on Monday. The right-hander had been out since early April with a rib stress fracture.

“It’s great to get him back,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s been a long time for sure.”

To make room for Merryweather on the roster, the Cubs transferred left-handed reliever Luke Little, who is likely out for the rest of the season with a strained lat, from the 15-day IL to the 60-day. And they optioned rookie reliever Hunter Bigge to Triple-A Iowa.

“Our bullpen’s thrown really well recently,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “I say that only because it’s such a challenge – you build a bullpen, and these things do go up and down, not just for us, for everybody.

“I’m proud of those guys that they’ve stabilized really well, and they’ve done well during this stretch. And there’s going to be games going forward that we give up runs, but I think that we’ve stabilized well, which isn’t that easy in-season to do.”

Trade deadline implications

Even without a group of relievers on expiring contracts, like the Cubs have had at the trade deadline in recent years, the bullpen presents a unique opportunity.

The Cubs would prefer to have a strong bullpen in the second half. But because of the volatility of the position, and the value for playoff-bound teams down the stretch, teams who trade relievers at the deadline can get a beneficial return.

“You have to be opportunistic, not just as it relates to the bullpen, but with everything,” Hoyer said. “You’re always going to be listening, you’re always going to be thinking about what things can make us better for the future.

“There are seasons when you play so well, you put yourself in such good position, where the only focus is on how do we get ready for the playoffs? How do we make sure that we make this team bulletproof for the next 61 games? We’re obviously not in that spot. So, when you’re not in that position,you have to have to be optimistic and try to be creative and think about things like that.”

Bellinger injury update

Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger (fractured left middle finger) has been hitting in the batting cage everyday since Friday, Counsell said. And as long as Bellinger’s session Monday goes well, he’s set to progress to hitting on the field Tuesday.

“Cautiously optimistic,” Counsell said of Bellinger’s progress. “We haven’t done the velocity and the changing speeds, and so there’s some hurdles to clear. But what he’s done this weekend was more than we expected.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs president Jed Hoyer reveals trade deadline direction, focused on 2025 'and beyond'
Shortstop Dansby Swanson's offensive struggles continue as trade deadline nears
Cubs salvage series finale with walk-off victory against Diamondbacks
Cubs' bats silent in 3-0 loss to Diamondbacks
Cubs need Nico Hoerner's 'fire' if they want to make second-half run
Cubs' pitching depth tested after rash of injuries
The Latest
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 22, 2024.
DNC 2024
With Biden stepping aside and Harris in, gloom over Chicago convention lifts
Some major donors signaled their distress about Biden staying in the race by declining to write more checks or host events. That concern dissolved within hours of Harris becoming the presumptive Democratic 2024 nominee, with no rival coming forward.
By Lynn Sweet  and Tina Sfondeles
 
Screenshot 2024-07-22 at 7.03.31 PM.png
Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded in Lawndale shooting
The men were in the backyard of a home Monday afternoon in the 4100 block of West Cermak Road when someone opened fire about 3 p.m., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Korey Lee
White Sox
Korey Lee a bright spot in dark season for White Sox
White Sox have multiple trade chips, but catcher Lee doesn’t figure to be one of them
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Tim Meadows at iO Theater - Photog_ Carter Wright (1).jpg
Comedy
Tim Meadows gets a boost from improv work and his famous fans Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert
Veteran comedian and part-time Chicagoan stays in the game with the recent ‘Mean Girls’ movie and a team performing this weekend at iO Fest.
By Erica Thompson
 
octaviaredmond.pngOctavia Redmond was killed while delivering mail in Chicago on July 19, 2024. Her fellow letter carriers demanded that the Postal Service do more to protect them from violence.
News
After letter carrier's slaying, coworkers say Postal Service is failing to deliver on safety
Letter carriers are demanding police find the killer of Octavia Redmond, a 48-year-old grandmother and wife to a fellow letter carrier. A $250,000 reward has been offered in the case.
By David Struett
 