Cubs open series against division-leading Brewers with 3-1 win

In the hours after president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said the Cubs wouldn’t be traditional trade deadline buyers “unless things change dramatically,” the team put together a 3-1 win against the division-leading Brewers.

Specifically, Hoyer said the team would likely be focused on moves that will improve the team “in ‘25 and beyond,” adding, “but you never know what happens in a seven-game stretch.”

A strong bullpen showing, paired with just enough offense, kept that faint glimmer of hope alive.

The Cubs scored in the third inning on an RBI single from Michael Busch, in the fourth on a wild pitch, and in the sixth on a solo homer from Ian Happ.

The Cubs pitching staff held the Brewers scoreless until the eighth inning, when Willy Adames hit a solo homer off rookie reliever Porter Hodge, who got through the inning without another base runner.

“The bullpen tonight was was the theme for me,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Starter Javier Assad limited the Brewers to one hit, but he issued a career-high six walks. With one out in the fourth inning, he’d put runners on first and second, his pitch count already up to 76. Lefty Drew Smyly replaced him.

After giving up a single to Garrett Mitchell to load the bases, Smyly got out of the jam with back-to-back ground balls. He then retired the side in order in the fifth.

“Tonight, he was in a really big spot,” Counsell said of Smyly. “And he’s been in more big spots lately, and he’s pitching really well. So he’s been on a heck of a run.”

Cubs relievers Tyson Miller, Mark Leiter Jr., and Héctor Neris also threw scoreless innings.