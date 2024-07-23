Cubs' bullpen drawing attention for improvement, trade-deadline implications

The Cubs’ bullpen has drawn attention recently for two reasons.

First, its recent success has helped stabilize a team that was floundering for much of May and June, despite strong starting pitching.

Second, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer revealed Monday that the Cubs likely wouldn’t be making trade-deadline deals focused solely on improving the team for a playoff push this season, sparking conversations about their limited trade options.

‘‘We have a lot of young guys, and I know they’re very eager to get their footing and prove that they can stick and stay [in the big leagues,]’’ veteran left-hander Drew Smyly said Tuesday of the bullpen’s major-league-best 1.13 ERA in their last 21 games. ‘‘And one thing that fuels a group is the hunger.’’

The emergence of Tyson Miller, for whom the Cubs traded in mid-May, and rookie Porter Hodge, who debuted soon after, has given manager Craig Counsell options in high-leverage situations against right-handed pockets of opposing lineups. And Mark Leiter Jr.’s steadiness has helped against left-handed pockets.

Smyly hasn’t allowed a run since July 6, when he yielded one run in two innings against the Angels. Since then, he has pitched 7⅔ scoreless innings spanning five outings.

‘‘That’s huge for us,’’ Counsell said after Smyly pitched 1⅔ innings in the Cubs’ victory Monday against the Brewers.

Besides right-hander Jorge Lopez, whom they signed last month, the Cubs are short on relievers on expiring deals, the kind they found success flipping during their rebuild.

Even Smyly has a 2025 mutual option, and right-hander Hector Neris has a team option that can convert to a player option if he appears in at least 60 games this season.

The Cubs could, however, choose to trade a player under team control beyond this season for a more substantial return.

Rain delay

About 40 minutes before the scheduled first pitch Tuesday, the grounds crew rolled out the tarp and the videoboards announced a weather delay.

Fans retreated under cover after lightning was reported in the area, and the left-field videoboard switched to the weather radar, showing a storm approaching.

Once the rain cleared, the game began an hour and 24 minutes behind schedule.

Bellinger progressing

Outfielder Cody Bellinger strode onto the field, bat in hand, for early batting practice before the game. It was the first time he took batting practice on the field since fracturing his left middle finger almost two weeks ago.

‘‘The first test with the finger put throwing behind hitting,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘It feels like we’re a little behind in that category still, but I think throwing can come pretty fast, too.’’

If the trend holds true, however, Counsell said Bellinger could ease back into play as the designated hitter before returning to the field.

Pitching rehab updates

Reliever Adbert Alzolay (strained right flexor) was scheduled to make his second rehab appearance in the Arizona Complex League.

Right-hander Caleb Kilian (strained right shoulder) was scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Iowa in his seventh rehab appearance.

Reliever Keegan Thompson (right rib fracture) was scheduled to throw live batting practice at the Cubs’ spring-training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

