The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' bullpen drawing attention for improvement, trade-deadline implications

Notes: Cody Bellinger hit on the field Tuesday, taking a step in his injury rehab.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs' bullpen drawing attention for improvement, trade-deadline implications
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 22: Drew Smyly #11 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on July 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Justin Casterline/Getty

The Cubs’ bullpen has drawn attention recently for two reasons.

First, its recent success has helped stabilize a team that was floundering for much of May and June, despite strong starting pitching.

Second, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer revealed Monday that the Cubs likely wouldn’t be making trade-deadline deals focused solely on improving the team for a playoff push this season, sparking conversations about their limited trade options.

‘‘We have a lot of young guys, and I know they’re very eager to get their footing and prove that they can stick and stay [in the big leagues,]’’ veteran left-hander Drew Smyly said Tuesday of the bullpen’s major-league-best 1.13 ERA in their last 21 games. ‘‘And one thing that fuels a group is the hunger.’’

The emergence of Tyson Miller, for whom the Cubs traded in mid-May, and rookie Porter Hodge, who debuted soon after, has given manager Craig Counsell options in high-leverage situations against right-handed pockets of opposing lineups. And Mark Leiter Jr.’s steadiness has helped against left-handed pockets.

Smyly hasn’t allowed a run since July 6, when he yielded one run in two innings against the Angels. Since then, he has pitched 7⅔ scoreless innings spanning five outings.

‘‘That’s huge for us,’’ Counsell said after Smyly pitched 1⅔ innings in the Cubs’ victory Monday against the Brewers.

Besides right-hander Jorge Lopez, whom they signed last month, the Cubs are short on relievers on expiring deals, the kind they found success flipping during their rebuild.

Even Smyly has a 2025 mutual option, and right-hander Hector Neris has a team option that can convert to a player option if he appears in at least 60 games this season.

The Cubs could, however, choose to trade a player under team control beyond this season for a more substantial return.

Rain delay

About 40 minutes before the scheduled first pitch Tuesday, the grounds crew rolled out the tarp and the videoboards announced a weather delay.

Fans retreated under cover after lightning was reported in the area, and the left-field videoboard switched to the weather radar, showing a storm approaching.

Once the rain cleared, the game began an hour and 24 minutes behind schedule.

Bellinger progressing

Outfielder Cody Bellinger strode onto the field, bat in hand, for early batting practice before the game. It was the first time he took batting practice on the field since fracturing his left middle finger almost two weeks ago.

‘‘The first test with the finger put throwing behind hitting,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘It feels like we’re a little behind in that category still, but I think throwing can come pretty fast, too.’’

If the trend holds true, however, Counsell said Bellinger could ease back into play as the designated hitter before returning to the field.

Pitching rehab updates

Reliever Adbert Alzolay (strained right flexor) was scheduled to make his second rehab appearance in the Arizona Complex League.

Right-hander Caleb Kilian (strained right shoulder) was scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Iowa in his seventh rehab appearance.

Reliever Keegan Thompson (right rib fracture) was scheduled to throw live batting practice at the Cubs’ spring-training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs players react to Jed Hoyer's trade deadline plan: 'We’re starting to show our capabilities'
Cubs game against the Brewers Tuesday at Wrigley Field delayed
Cubs open series against division-leading Brewers with 3-1 win
Cubs activate reliever Julian Merryweather from IL, option rookie Hunter Bigge to Triple-A Iowa
Cubs president Jed Hoyer reveals trade-deadline direction, says he's focused on 2025 'and beyond'
Shortstop Dansby Swanson's offensive struggles continue as trade deadline nears
The Latest
FILE - English blues singer John Mayall performs with his band The Bluesbreakers, on the stage of the Miles Davis hall during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, late Monday, July 7, 2008. Mayall, the British blues musician whose influential band the Bluesbreakers was a training ground for Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood and many other superstars, died Monday, July 22, 2024, at his home in California. He was 90. (Sandro Campardo/Keystone via AP, File)
Music
John Mayall, influential British blues pioneer, dies at 90
He is credited with helping develop the English take on urban, Chicago-style R&B that played an important role in the blues revival of the late 1960s.
By AP
 
Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers
White Sox
White Sox' Garrett Crochet goes four innings in White Sox' ninth straight loss
White Sox monitoring coveted Crochet’s workload coming out of All-Star break.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Big Ten Media Days Football
College Sports
Big Ten football media days: It's a circus in here
More money, more chaos, more excess. The Big Ten never has had more of all those things — or more juice within the sport.
By Steve Greenberg
 
VIDEOSTRIP-070924-3.jpg
Movies and TV
A vestige of the video era: Human touch helps Chicago movie rental shop live on in age of streaming
Joe Trutin opened the Video Strip in 1995 with around 200 titles. The store has outlived local rivals, Netflix mailers and Redbox and now has more than 25,000 titles, keeping generations of customers coming back.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The1901Project_Render_4.jpg
Editorials
Good news for West Side with $7 billion United Center campus plan
So far, we like the plans from the Wirtz and Reinsdorf families, owners of the UC. The 1901 Project would fill in a piece that’s crucial to the greater redevelopment of the West Side — and benefit Chicago at the same time.
By CST Editorial Board
 