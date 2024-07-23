Cubs game against the Brewers Tuesday at Wrigley Field delayed

The second game of a three-game series between the Cubs and Brewers at Wrigley Field was set to begin at 7:05 p.m. CT on Tuesday. But about 40 minutes before game time, the grounds crew rolled out the field tarp, and the video boards announced a weather delay.
Fans retreated under cover after lightning was reported in the area. And the left field board switched to the weather radar, showing a storm approaching.
UPDATE: As the rain let up, the Cubs announced the game was set to begin at 8:30 p.m.
The video boards announce a weather delay as the tarp comes out. pic.twitter.com/pvCn2bCyiH— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) July 23, 2024
