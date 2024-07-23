Cubs players react to Jed Hoyer's trade deadline plan: 'We’re starting to show our capabilities'

Bits and pieces of president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer’s comments Monday about the Cubs’ direction at the trade deadline made it into the clubhouse in the next 24 hours.

Some players had seen quotes that had circulated on social media and in news stories. Others were hearing the gist of his message for the first time when asked questions about the topic.

The mix of emotions spanned from resolve to anxiety to frustration to understanding.

As a function of manager Craig Counsell’s job and input with the front office, he had a more intimate knowledge of Hoyer’s message.

‘‘You’ve got to make sure you take those comments and you listen to everything that he said,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘But where we’re at is, this is our record, it’s put us in a little bit of a hole and we’ve got to play really well the rest of the year. But we have a whole bunch of opportunities left to change that, to make that better. And that’s how we look at it. That’s how players look at it. That’s how the coaching staff looks at it.’’

The main takeaway from Hoyer’s nearly 30-minute media session was that, ‘‘unless things change dramatically,’’ the Cubs (49-53 entering play Tuesday) wouldn’t be focused on moves that ‘‘only help [them] for this year.’’

In other words, trading for players who are only under contract through this season and giving up young talent for a fleeting shot at the playoffs wouldn’t make sense, given the Cubs’ performance so far. Hoyer was more interested in making sure trades could boost the existing core in the years to come.

Hoyer wasn’t signaling a reset, but it was far from a vote of confidence for a group that had found its way out of a two-month rut in the week and a half before the All-Star break.

‘‘At the end of the day, we still have a lot of season left here and a lot of opportunities to continue to grow as a group,’’ shortstop Dansby Swanson told the Sun-Times. ‘‘And I think over the last two [or] three weeks, we’re starting to show our capabilities of what we feel this group can be.

‘‘Obviously, there were a couple of rough stretches in there, but that happens. No season is perfect. Seasons are always up-and-down. And it’s more about when you start playing good ball. And, obviously, that needs to happen sooner than later, and we’ve shown that we’re able to do that.’’

This time, however, Hoyer wasn’t moved. Too little, too late, it seemed. Unlike last season, when the Cubs’ quick rise before the deadline inspired the win-now move of acquiring Jeimer Candelario, there were no reassurances they would add specifically for a postseason push.

‘‘It’s [Hoyer’s] job; it’s not my job,’’ left-hander Drew Smyly said. ‘‘Our job’s to play and win. We went awhile without really doing that. We’ve put ourselves in this position, so whatever decision he makes, we have to live with it. We have a lot of talent on this team. Everybody knows that we just have to go perform.’’

Though the Cubs aren’t expected to make wholesale changes at the deadline, players such as Smyly — a reliever in the last guaranteed year of his deal, with a 2025 mutual option — will continue to navigate trade speculation. He’s far from the only one.

‘‘Do players think about it? Absolutely,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘Who wouldn’t? Who wouldn’t if there’s a possibility that you could have to move your family the next day? But they’re also used to having to think about it.’’

Counsell, Hoyer and several players made reference to the number of games left (60 entering play Tuesday). Hoyer wouldn’t rule out a playoff berth. But is it possible, considering the Cubs’ likely strategy at the deadline?

‘‘Even getting guys back from injury is somewhat of an acquisition in and of itself,’’ Swanson said, mentioning the host of pitchers and outfielder Cody Bellinger progressing in their rehab programs. ‘‘Getting back to full strength from the group that we expected to have an impact on this year can, in a way, can be summarized as getting some pieces.’’

