Cubs' Jameson Taillon before trade deadline: 'I would love to stay here'

Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon has been part of the top-of-the rotation trio that’s made starting pitching the team’s strength this year, along with Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga. So, it was only natural that with the Cubs trending away from making win-now additions at the trade deadline, reports of interest from contenders would begin leaking out.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer confirmed the team’s direction Monday when he said the team likely wouldn’t trade for players that would only contribute this year, focusing on moves that will improve the team in 2025 and beyond.

“We just haven’t played the way we should, so it’s not like that caught me, or probably anyone, off guard,” Taillon said Tuesday after limiting the Brewers to one run in 7 ⅓ innings. “It stinks. But it is what it is; we’ve done it to ourselves.”

When Taillon signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Cubs going into the 2023 season, the team was clawing its way out of a rebuild. It took him a few months to find a groove, but for the past calendar year, he’s been a model of consistency.

“It’s kind of like a little mini marriage,” Taillon said of signing a contract as a free agent. “So I’ve had a great time here. I love showing up here every day. It’s a great group of guys. We’ve said it a lot, I feel like we should be better than we are. But to this point, we just haven’t gotten it done, and results speak louder than any words we can say here. So I would love to stay here, obviously. I chose coming to Chicago and being a Cub.”

Taillon’s start Tuesday brought ERA to 2.96. Over his last eight starts, he’s posted a 0.94 WHIP, the third-best mark among qualified National League pitchers in that span, behind only Steele and Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes.

“Watching Jamo pitch has been one of my favorite parts of this season,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said Tuesday. “When you know him behind the scenes, and you know his preparation, and then seeing him put it forward, it’s one of the most satisfying things. His conviction every single pitch – of the [94] pitches he threw today, there were maybe three that felt uncompetitive – is pretty incredible. And just a testament to his preparation and his competitiveness, and it was a joy to watch.”

Behind the dish

Since catcher Miguel Amaya took three days off to work on his swing, committing to no-stride load, he has gone 11-for-21 in nine games with a home run and a double.

The Cubs still, however, could be on the lookout for ways to strengthen the position from an offensive perspective.

“Our catcher production has been poor,” Hoyer said this week. “When you look at where we rank among the league, that’s been a struggle. I do feel like [Amaya’s] come on a little bit recently, but I do feel like one difference between this year and last year is our lineup has felt more shallow.”

With Yan Gomes and Tomás Nido teaming up with Amaya at different points this season, Cubs catchers were ranked No. 29 in wRC+ (48) entering Wednesday, ahead of only the Marlins.

Injury update

Outfielder Cody Bellinger (fractured left middle finger) hit and threw on the field before the game Wednesday, according to the team. Counsell said Bellinger is progressing to the point where he could be activated as soon as the team’s upcoming road trip to Kansas City and Cincinnati.

