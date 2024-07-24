The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Cubs lose 1-0 to Brewers in pitchers' duel, even series at Wrigley Field

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon was charged with one run through 7 ⅓ innings

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Chicago.

The Cubs lost a pitchers’ duel 1-0 to the Brewers on Tuesday.

The battle featured Cubs starter Jameson Taillon, who was charged with one run through 7 ⅓ innings and Brewers starter Colin Rea, who limited the Cubs to four hits in five scoreless innings.

A handful of defensive gems helped Taillon pitch deep into the game. Middle infielders Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner turned a pair of double plays.

Then in the sixth inning, third baseman Christopher Morel fielded two straight bunts on the run and made hard, accurate throws to first, one in time and one just a hair late. Then he fielded a grounder from William Contreras, spun and threw home to catch Garrett Mitchell and save a run. Swanson applauded over his head in appreciation of the play.

A one-two-three seventh inning included a chopper that Hoerner scrambled to corral after Taillon tipped it, and a leaping catch and tag from first baseman Michael Busch on a high throw from Morel.

Taillon’s outing ended after center fielder Pate Crow-Armstrong scooped up a ground ball and fired to second to throw out Jackson Chourino, who was trying to stretch his single into a double.

Reliever Julian Merryweather replaced Taillon with a runner on third and one out. Back from a rib stress fracture and making his first appearance since April 5, Merryweather struck out Mitchell but then gave up an RBI single to Brice Turang. It would be the only run in the game.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the eighth inning with singles from Hoerner and Ian Happ and a walk from Christopher Morel. But with two outs pinch-hitting David Bote’s deep fly ball was caught by Mitchell in center field.

Manager Craig Counsell’s moves in the bottom of the eighth inning — he also used Patrick Wisdom as a pinch hitter — set up a unique defensive lineup in the ninth, with Bote playing first base and Wisdom playing right field.

Bote made a heads-up play crashing on Joey Ortiz’ sacrifice bunt attempt with two runners on and catching it in the air. Reliever Jorge López retired the next to batters in a row to get out of the jam.

