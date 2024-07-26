Cubs put catcher Tomás Nido on IL, bring up Christian Bethancourt

KANSAS CITY – The Cubs’ catching situation took another turn on Friday, as the team put Tomás Nido on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right knee.

To fill his spot, the Cubs selected the contract of Christian Bethancourt, who signed a minor-league deal three weeks ago, from Triple-A Iowa. To open a spot on the 40-man roster, they transferred right-hander Ben Brown (neck) from the 15-day IL to the 60-day.

Manager Craig Counsell described Nido’s injury as a Grade 1 MCL strain.

“We’re hoping it could be not that significant and he could miss just 10 days or two weeks,” Counsell said. “But I think we’ll know a little more as we get to Cincinnati, and how he’s feeling after three or four days.”

Bethancourt is no stranger to adjusting to a new pitching staff. He debuted in 2013 less than a month after his 22nd birthday. The Cubs will be the sixth team he’s played for in his major-league career. He also spent a season in Korea.

“The biggest factor for me right now is to not get under the impression that I need to catch up with everybody the first day,” he said. “... I already had a conversation with [catching coach Mark Strittmatter,] [catcher Miguel] Amaya as well. And just getting feedback from them, from every guy, and going out there early to catch bullpens and stuff will help me a lot.”

Bethancourt overlapped with Counsell in the Brewers organization in 2018, when Bethancourt was playing for the Triple-A affiliate, and Counsell was managing the major-league squad.

“This is a player that’s really been around the world,” Counsell said. “He’s done a lot and seen a lot. … You trust the learning curve, and know that he’s got to do it, but he’s done it many times before.”

Bethancourt will be the third catcher the Cubs have paired with Amaya this year, joining veteran Yan Gomes, who the Cubs released last month, and Nido.

Trade deadline heating up

Trade deadline action has finally begun heating up, with the first major trade going down Thursday night. The Mariners acquired left fielder Randy Arozarena from the Rays for prospects Aidan Smith and Brody Hopkins, and a player to be named later.

With the seal broken, a flurry of trades broke out Friday. But as of game time, the Cubs hadn’t yet jumped into the fray. The deadline is next Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT.

Injury update

Transferring Brown to the 60-day IL was a procedural move. He’s been on the IL since early June, so he’ll become eligible to return on Aug. 7 but may need more time. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen at the Cubs’ Arizona spring training complex on Friday.

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay (strained right flexor) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa with an outing Saturday. He made two appearances in the Arizona Complex League before graduating to the next step.

Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger (fractured left middle finger) remains on track to be activated during the Cubs’ current road trip to Kansas City and Cincinnati. He continues to progress in baseball activities and threw a football around in left field before the game Friday.