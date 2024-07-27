Cubs' trade deadline moves open with acquisition of Blue Jays reliever Nate Pearson

KANSAS CITY — The Cubs are acquiring right-handed reliever Nate Pearson from the Blue Jays, a source confirmed Saturday.
Pearson, a 2017 first-round pick, has spent his career with the Blue Jays, amassing a 5.21 ERA over parts of four seasons.
ESPN reported that the Cubs were sending two prospects, shortstop Josh Rivera (ranked No. 23 in the Cubs’ system, per MLB Pipeline) and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango (No.29) to the Blue Jays in the deal.
By adding bullpen depth with the trade, the Cubs could be setting themselves up for more moves.
