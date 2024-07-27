The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Rookie Michael Busch's success makes Cubs' struggles all the more head-scratching

Busch and Shota Imanaga, who was charged with three runs in 5 2/3 innings in the Cubs’ 9-4 victory Saturday against the Royals, were the Cubs’ two major offseason additions.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs points towards a teammate as he walks to the dugout in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on July 23, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. File photo.

Griffin Quinn/Getty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cubs rookie first baseman Michael Busch is used to being on a different side of the trade-deadline equation.

Coming up with the Dodgers, who are perennial playoff contenders, prospects lived with the possibility that they might become the return for a player the team picked up to help during the stretch run.

‘‘I just kind of thought, ‘Whatever happens, happens,’ in a way,’’ Busch said in a conversation with the Sun-Times. ‘‘Because you truly never know. That’s the reality of it.’’

Though Busch drew attention from potential trade partners before last offseason, he eventually was dealt to the Cubs in January with reliever Yency Almonte for minor-leaguers Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope.

Now Busch is firmly planted in the Cubs’ vision of the future, even as plenty of his teammates’ names are circulating in trade rumors.

His strong season, offensively and defensively, has made the Cubs’ struggles all the more confusing. When considering his contributions on both sides of the ball, Busch has been the Cubs’ best position player.

He and left-hander Shota Imanaga were the Cubs’ two major offseason additions to a group that remained largely intact after falling one game short of a playoff berth last season.

‘‘We knew we were losing [right-hander Marcus] Stroman,’’ president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. ‘‘Obviously, Imanaga has been phenomenal. Michael Busch, for a rookie to play this well, has been really impressive. But ultimately the collective [struggled] for too long.’’

The highlight of the Cubs’ 9-4 victory Saturday against the Royals was Patrick Wisdom’s pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning. But less flashy contributions from Imanaga and Busch helped, too.

Imanaga was charged with three runs in 5⅔ innings. Busch went 0-for-4 but walked in the first in front of Seiya Suzuki, who hit a two-run home run. Busch then drove in a run on a grounder with a runner on third.

In the field, Busch made a diving tag to catch Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. off second base on relay from left field in the sixth.

‘‘Really being true to himself is the best thing that he’s doing, and that’s creating success,’’ manager Craig Counsell said this week. ‘‘Michael’s gift is his consistency.’’

At the time the Cubs dealt for Busch, it seemed like a solid trade for a player who could contribute this season and beyond at a position of need. But it has turned into more than that.

Busch joined the Cubs with an impressive minor-league résumé, a top-100 prospect coming off a Pacific Coast League MVP season. But he had played in only 27 major-league games, during which he hit .167.

Coming to the Cubs, he also was facing a position change. Though first base was the position he played most in college, he primarily played second in the minors.

‘‘I didn’t really know the standard [I hoped to reach],’’ he said. ‘‘But I just wanted to be aggressive. I wanted to use my athleticism a little more and then see where that goes.’’

He has achieved those goals to become a steady and rangy first baseman.

At the plate, he carried the Cubs early in the season. And when his hot streak ended, he avoided any long slumps to become a major factor in their offensive surge before the All-Star break.

The Cubs shouldn’t be 50-56 while getting a season as impressive as this from Busch. But when searching for hope for the future, he’s at the top of the list.

