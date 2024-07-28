Reports: Cubs trade Christopher Morel and pitching prospects to Rays for All-Star Isaac Paredes

TAMPA BAY – Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel stood at the end of the visitor’s dugout at Kauffman Stadium, arm around assistant athletic trainer German Suncin’s shoulders, sharing parting words with Cubs staff members in the bottom of the third inning Sunday.

He had just been traded to the Rays, according to multiple reports. Relief prospect Hunter Bigge and right-handed minor-league pitcher Ty Johnson were also in the trade package for All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes, the Athletic reported.

Paredes had a 127 OPS+ going into Sunday.

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch pinch hit for Morel in the top of the fourth inning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.