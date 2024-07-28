The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Reports: Cubs trade Christopher Morel and pitching prospects to Rays for All-Star Isaac Paredes

The trade deadline is Tuesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs

Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Diamondbacks defeated the Cubs 5-2. File photo.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty

TAMPA BAY – Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel stood at the end of the visitor’s dugout at Kauffman Stadium, arm around assistant athletic trainer German Suncin’s shoulders, sharing parting words with Cubs staff members in the bottom of the third inning Sunday.

He had just been traded to the Rays, according to multiple reports. Relief prospect Hunter Bigge and right-handed minor-league pitcher Ty Johnson were also in the trade package for All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes, the Athletic reported.

Paredes had a 127 OPS+ going into Sunday.

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch pinch hit for Morel in the top of the fourth inning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

