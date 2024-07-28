Reports: Cubs trade Christopher Morel and pitching prospects to Rays for All-Star Isaac Paredes

TAMPA BAY – Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel stood at the end of the visitor’s dugout at Kauffman Stadium, arm around assistant athletic trainer German Suncin’s shoulders, sharing parting words with Cubs staff members in the bottom of the third inning Sunday.
He had just been traded to the Rays, according to multiple reports. Relief prospect Hunter Bigge and right-handed minor-league pitcher Ty Johnson were also in the trade package for All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes, the Athletic reported.
Paredes had a 127 OPS+ going into Sunday.
Cubs first baseman Michael Busch pinch hit for Morel in the top of the fourth inning.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Latest
Alzheimer’s disease blood test could bring faster, more accurate diagnosis, researchers report Sunday, but which will work best?
Labs have begun offering different tests that can detect certain signs of Alzheimer’s in blood. Scientists are excited by their potential, but the tests aren’t widely used yet because there’s been little data until now on which kind to order and when.
Since 2006, the stage has been a constant source of a “next big thing” provenance, booking bands and artists that are on the cusp of greater things.
Theater may have been born of ritual, but you don’t really want it to feel this distant, as if it’s going through the motions, even if those motions are occasionally grand.
Just over two years ago, Levshunov was a total unknown in the hockey world. Now, the muscular defenseman is Belarus’ highest-drafted prospect ever and the future cornerstone of the Hawks’ defense. Here’s how he got to this point and where he’s headed next.
Man wonders if the sarcasm and snipes amount to abuse.