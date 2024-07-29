Cubs activate Cody Bellinger from the IL before series opener against the Reds

CINCINNATI – After Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger went through an extensive workout that included hitting and throwing Monday, the team reinstated him from the 15-day IL before its series opener against the Reds.

They had an open active roster spot after trading third baseman Christopher Morel to the Rays the day before. Third baseman Isaac Paredes, who the team acquired for Morel and pitching prospects Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson, was expected to arrive in Cincinnati later on Monday and wouldn’t be activated until Tuesday.

Bellinger was sidelined by a fractured left middle finger for about two and a half weeks. He returns on the early side of his original projected timeline.

“Really good day,” Counsell said Monday afternoon, before reviewing Bellinger’s last round with him and athletic training staff. “Going to assess after he’s done with the next round of working out and see where we’re at. But we’re moving in a really good direction.”