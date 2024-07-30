Cubs wrap trade deadline with three deals completed, high stakes for the offense the rest of the season

CINCINNATI – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer plans to take a photo of the whiteboard in the team’s trade deadline command center before erasing it. He compared it to the chalkboard in a the movie “A Beautiful Mind.’’

He’s begun a collection of those pictures. But instead of mathematical equations, the scrawl maps out the team’s evolving plan for the transaction window – some trades that became reality, others that fell short or never really got off the ground.

“You realize how many different deals are talked about, and most don’t come together,” Hoyer said Tuesday, after the 5 p.m. CT trade deadline. “We did three deals, and of course, we talked about many more. But that’s the nature of the trade deadline.”

The Cubs’ three trades approached Hoyer’s goal of improving the team for 2025 “and beyond” in slightly different ways.

The headliner brought in All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, solidifying the Cubs’ everyday infield group, potentially for years to come. To acquire him, they had to give up Christopher Morel – a young player with a lot of pop in his bat and just as much potential despite a down offensive year – rookie reliever Hunter Bigge and minor-league pitcher Ty Johnson.

With their other two trades, the Cubs sent out prospects for a change-of-scenery reliever (Nate Pearson) and traded a high-leverage reliever (Mark Leiter Jr.) for prospects.

“The goal wasn’t, just accumulate assets,” Hoyer said. “Going back to 2021, we took a lot of prospects that were far from the big leagues that year. … Obviously, very different strategy. And this year was very focused on next year and beyond.”

Notably, the Cubs didn’t trade right-hander Jameson Taillon, one of their top three starters and the frequent subject of trade speculation and reports of playoff contenders’ interest.

“A lot of players were asked about,” Hoyer said, declining to directly address trades that didn’t materialize. “There were a lot of deals bounced around, some just casually, some more seriously.”

Three made it across the finish line. And though the Cubs didn’t tear down their major-league team, they also didn’t add with this year in mind.

“The group has not changed significantly,” manager Criag Counsell said. “And it’s our responsibility, we’ve got to be better. And we’re still in a place where I feel like we could do something here.”

Through the deadline, as the Cubs got ready to face the Reds on Tuesday, Chicago sat six games back of the National League Wild Card, with five other teams packed between them and the last spot.

Paredes’ impact on the lineup will also become clear over the next couple months. He made his Chicago Cubs debut – after beginning his professional career in the organization – on Tuesday. He hit fifth in the batting order and started at third base. Paredes is the first Cub to wear No. 17 since Kris Bryant.

Hoyer said he didn’t pursue Paredes just to “shake up” the offense, calling that a “dangerous” approach. But the third baseman’s offensive profile was appealing. And Hoyer hopes to see progress from the team over the next two months.

“It’s been a really frustrating offensive season,” Hoyer said. “That is obvious.”

The Cubs ranked No. 23 in runs scored entering Tuesday, after finishing last season in the Top 6.

“It’s highly unlikely to be enough to get back in the race,” Hoyer said. “But that doesn’t mean these games aren’t really important as we try to evaluate what the offense is, going into next year. And I’m hoping that we stabilize and start to show that we could be a solid offense like we were last year.”

And if they don’t?

“Rightfully, there’ll be a lot of questions going into the offseason,” Hoyer said, “about, ‘How do we fix an offense that, with [mostly] the same players, went from a very good offense in ‘23 to a well-below average offense in ‘24?’”

