Cubs trade reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to Yankees for prospects

CINCINNATI — The Cubs traded right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to the Yankees for two prospects, right-hander Jack Neely and infielder Ben Cowles, on Tuesday.

Leiter originally joined the Cubs as a starter who could also provide multiple innings out of the bullpen. But over the past three seasons, he’s developed into one of the Cubs’ most reliable high-leverage relievers. Because of how effective his splitter plays against batters on both sides, the Cubs have used him against left-handed heavy pockets of opposing lineups.

This season (4.21 ERA), he went his first 12 appearances without allowing an earned run. And though his ERA began to climb in the four outings before he landed on the IL in late June with a strained right forearm, since returning, he’s been just as dominant. Leiter hasn’t allowed a run in the month of July, logging 7 ⅔ shutout innings in that time.

The Cubs only have one left-handed reliever on their active roster, veteran Drew Smyly, with rookie Luke Little (strained left shoulder) on the 60-day IL and likely out for the season.

Neeley and Cowles were New York’s No. 22 and 29 prospects, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline.

Neely, 24, reached Triple-A this year and has posted a 3.38 ERA in nine appearances. The reliever stands at a towering 6-foot-8.

Cowles, 24, is a utility infielder with ample minor-league experience at second base, shortstop and third base. This year in Double-A he’s slashing .295/.376/.472.

The trade deadline is at 5 p.m. CT.

