The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs trade reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to Yankees for prospects

The Cubs recieved right-hander Jack Neely and infielder Ben Cowles.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Mark Leiter Jr.

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 23: Mark Leiter Jr. #38 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Leiter Jr. is framed by the legs of the third base coach for Houston.

Jamie Sabau/Getty

Share

CINCINNATI — The Cubs traded right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to the Yankees for two prospects, right-hander Jack Neely and infielder Ben Cowles, on Tuesday.

Leiter originally joined the Cubs as a starter who could also provide multiple innings out of the bullpen. But over the past three seasons, he’s developed into one of the Cubs’ most reliable high-leverage relievers. Because of how effective his splitter plays against batters on both sides, the Cubs have used him against left-handed heavy pockets of opposing lineups.

This season (4.21 ERA), he went his first 12 appearances without allowing an earned run. And though his ERA began to climb in the four outings before he landed on the IL in late June with a strained right forearm, since returning, he’s been just as dominant. Leiter hasn’t allowed a run in the month of July, logging 7 ⅔ shutout innings in that time.

Related

The Cubs only have one left-handed reliever on their active roster, veteran Drew Smyly, with rookie Luke Little (strained left shoulder) on the 60-day IL and likely out for the season.

Neeley and Cowles were New York’s No. 22 and 29 prospects, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline.

Neely, 24, reached Triple-A this year and has posted a 3.38 ERA in nine appearances. The reliever stands at a towering 6-foot-8.

Cowles, 24, is a utility infielder with ample minor-league experience at second base, shortstop and third base. This year in Double-A he’s slashing .295/.376/.472.

The trade deadline is at 5 p.m. CT.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs' Jameson Taillon pitches through trade rumors, Nate Pearson gets ejected in 7-1 loss to Reds
Cubs activate outfielder Cody Bellinger from IL before series opener against Reds
New Cub Nate Pearson 'shocked but also excited' by trade from Blue Jays
Cubs trade Christopher Morel and pitching prospects to Rays for All-Star Isaac Paredes
Rookie Michael Busch's success makes Cubs' struggles all the more head-scratching
Cubs' trade-deadline moves open with acquisition of Blue Jays reliever Nate Pearson
The Latest
Caleb Williams
Bears
Bears won't play Caleb Williams, other starters in Hall of Fame game
The Bears and Texans play in Canton as part of Hall of Fame festivities; no other NFL team has to play four preseason games.
By Patrick Finley
 
Tristan Tate holds a picture of a scene that took place during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper," during a protest near the French Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 28, 2024.
Columnists
The best offense is a good defense
Those serially offended should pause to consider: It isn’t all about you
By Neil Steinberg
 
A bus and other vehicles clog DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Letters to the Editor
Redefine North DuSable Lake Shore Drive for better safety, lakefront access
A reader from Lake View East says the drive shouldn’t separate the city from its lakefront. Other readers write about the quantum campus project, cosmetology schools, the election and love for Monty and Rose.
By Letters to the Editor
 
DAMENSTOP-073024-05.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Después de siete años de espera, la estación Damen de la Línea Verde abrirá por fin el 5 de agosto, justo a tiempo para la DNC
La estación, ubicada en la intersección de Lake Street y Damen Avenue, llena el vacío de 1.5 millas de distancia que hay entre las estaciones de Ashland y California. Su apertura está prevista para el 5 de agosto, dos semanas antes de la inauguración de la Convención Nacional Demócrata en el United Center, ubicado a menos de media milla de distancia.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
IMG_2749 (1).jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un bebé de tres meses fue operado de una herida de bala en el pecho causada por un tiroteo en La Villita
El niño y sus padres estaban por salir de un estacionamiento de la farmacia Walgreens el sábado cuando dos hombres salieron de un vehículo SUV que estaba adelante de ellos y abrieron fuego contra el automóvil de la familia.
By Sun-Times staff
 