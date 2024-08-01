Why should Cubs fans care about the rest of this season? Believe it or not, it matters

When the Cubs were rebuilding, the two months after the trade deadline were chock-full of debuts and young players competing to be part of the team’s vision for the future.

When the Cubs were making a push for the playoffs last season, every game had high stakes.

This year, they’re caught in between: not really in the battle for a National League wild-card spot, but close enough that a winning streak could make a couple teams in front of them sweat. After their 5-4 walk-off win to the Cardinals on Thursday, they were six games back from the last spot.

“Everyone in here is probably a little surprised, especially [with] how we started and what we were doing last year,” designated hitter Cody Bellinger said this week of the Cubs’ position in the standings. “... It’s a tough game, and it’s not over.”

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer’s trade deadline moves were focused on 2025 and beyond. But the impact on this year’s squad came out close to a wash. The addition of All-Star third baseman Iassc Paredes and reliever Nate Pearson and the loss of third baseman Christopher Morel and high-leverage reliever Mark Leiter Jr. essentially balanced out.

“I think Jed’s, obviously, done a really good job,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said of the deadline.

Swanson cited Paredes’ track record on the field and positive reviews he’d heard about the third baseman’s clubhouse presence. He pointed to Pearson’s raw stuff and the impact a change of scenery can have on players.

“We’ll all obviously miss Mark and Mo, but sometimes deadline stuff can be tough, trade stuff can be tough, just because you get to know people so well and build such relationships with them,” Swanson said. “It can be tough for them to go, but you’ve got to trust in the plan that [the front office is] putting forth. And it’s definitely going to be good for us in the long haul.”

In the short term, the moves seem to be enough to maintain hope among the players for a competitive last two months of the season.

This was essentially the same group that came into the season with such high expectations, after all. They fell short of them before the trade deadline, but maybe they could make a late statement before Hoyer has to make decisions for the offseason.

Maybe the release of pressure that built over the course of a two-month rut in May and June can even help the team play a little looser.

“A lot of changes in the game,” veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks said. “So, it’s just not like it used to be at the trade deadline. Maybe you’re not full-buying or full-selling. You’re just looking for good opportunities. And I think that’s what we did this year, just took advantage of some good opportunities that came our way.

“But we were able to keep a good, solid core here intact. And we know what we can go out there every day with, and it’s a winning ballclub.”

Even if it’s not enough to squeak into the playoffs, that’s what the Cubs have to prove the next two months, especially on the offensive side: that this is the core of a winning ballclub.

So, while the game Thursday didn’t make a big difference in the NL wild-card standings, it mattered that lefty Shota Imanaga collected another start’s worth of lessons in his rookie season. He gave up four runs and a pair of homers but managed to pitch into the seventh inning.

It mattered that Pearson made his second appearance as a Cub, this time avoiding hitting anyone in the head. He threw two shutout innings.

It mattered that middle-of-the-order hitters Seiya Suzuki and Bellinger both homered. It mattered that Swanson hit an RBI double to tie the game in the ninth. And it mattered that Mike Tauchman delivered a walk-off victory, his line drive into the left-field corner sending his teammates over the dugout railing to mob him as he tossed off his helmet in celebration.