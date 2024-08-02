Javier Assad getting much-needed experience in first season as full-time starter

Cubs starter Javier Assad put himself in a precarious position. The right-hander had just walked first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in a bases-loaded situation to bring home a run with two outs in the third inning. Walks have been troublesome for the young starter and with Nolan Arenado up to bat — and the wind blowing at Wrigley Field — the situation could have snowballed.

But Assad regrouped and got Arenado to chase a 87.4 mph cutter out of the zone, resulting in a fly out to left fielder Ian Happ to end the inning. Assad went four innings, allowing one run, three walks and striking out three in Friday’s Cubs’ 6-3 win over the Cardinals. First baseman Michael Busch and catcher Christian Bethancourt homered, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong walked and stole a base.

Though the Cubs (54-58) are only 5 ½ games back of a wild-card spot, the front office is focused on next season.

On Friday, Assad did a good job of preventing hard contact, playing to his defense and allowing them to make plays. However the walks (three) continue to plague the right-hander who’s lack of velocity leaves little room for ever.

The defense has started to play up its high standard. Reliever Drew Smyly’s error Friday was the first Cubs error since July 13, a testament to how the Cubs have solidified their defense after some early-season inconsistencies.

“More guys are playing good defense and that always helps your pitchers get you through innings faster,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Assad has made strides this season — 3.19 ERA, a career-high 20 starts and a 1.37 WHIP — but he’s walked 18 more batters than the next-highest starter on the Cubs. It’s important that Assad finishes the season strong as the Cubs head into an offseason that will likely bring change after a disappointing season. Though Assad has been solid this season, he still has room to grow.

The next stop for Assad is lasting deeper into starts. He’s pitched at least six innings just four times over 20 starts partly because of his struggles walking batters. Saving the bullpen and pitching deeper into starts

“Sometimes, you just can’t control a lot of things,” Assad said through an interpreter. “Sometimes they [hitters] get some good foul balls, they just have some good advice. They fight through.”

Assad further solidifying his spot in the rotation is in the best interest for both him and the team as he has two years of team control. Assad has a propensity for throwing a lot of pitches early in games.

“They just gave me good at-bats out there,” Assad said. “That’s what caused me to go deep into the pitch count.”

In years past, Assad operated in a hybrid starter/reliever role, but this season is his first time as an unquestioned starter. He’s on pace to blow past his previous career high in innings pitched (109 ⅓ ). Since Assad’s return from the 15-day injured list, he hasn’t looked as sharp as he did earlier in the season — he has a 4.02 ERA since July 13.

The only way for Assad to continue growing and developing as a pitcher is to experience the grind of a starter’s workload. The Cubs will need Assad next year.

“I feel like I had a little dip out there,” Assad said. “But I feel really good out there. Just come out and try to go and go out there and just just keep pushing through. Just keep working right just to give it as much the next two months.”

