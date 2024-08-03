The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly intrigued by watching Isaac Paredes

A dead pull hitter, Paredes, was acquired Sunday from the Rays for a package headlined by Christopher Morel.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Isaac Paredes was acquired from the Rays on Sunday.

Isaac Paredes was acquired from the Rays on Sunday.

Andy Lyons/Getty

Share

New Cubs third baseman Isaac Paredes has a unique hitting profile. Entering Saturday’s game against the Cardinals, Paredes had struck out only 15.9% of the time with just a 29.7% groundball rate. A dead pull hitter, he was hitting the ball to left or center field at an 86.1% clip, with all 16 of his home runs going to left.

Hitting coach Dustin Kelly is looking forward to working more with Paredes, who was acquired Sunday from the Rays for a package headlined by Christopher Morel.

“You’re kind of intrigued, how does this guy do this at this high of a level?” Kelly said. “You think it’s kind of one-dimensional but then you watch his at-bats.”

Though it wasn’t successful, one Paredes plate appearance Friday stood out to Kelly.

Facing Erick Fedde in the first inning, Paredes fell behind 1-2 before fouling off eight straight pitches. Though he did strike out when he swung through a 92.7 sinker, Paredes made Fedde work during the 12-pitch at-bat and showed off his approach at the plate.

“You see the bat-to-ball skills but then you also see there’s an attack that he has, and he has a presence in the box that if you make a mistake, he’s going to hit it hard to the pull side,” Kelly said. “I’m just excited to watch him compete.”

This and that
Keegan Thompson (right rib fracture) was scheduled to pitch Saturday at Triple-A Iowa. Thompson was placed on the 15-day injured list June 28 (retroactive to June 27).

Jordan Wicks (right oblique strain) threw live batting practice Friday, and the team said the session went “great.” Wicks has been on the IL since June 15.

- Pete Crow-Armstrong stole his 21st base Friday and hasn’t been caught. He tied the Tigers’ Quintin Berry in 2012 for the second-most consecutive successful stolen base attempts by a rookie to begin a season since 1951.

Oakland’s Mitchell Page stole 26 in a row to begin 1977.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad getting much-needed experience in first season as full-time starter
How Christian Bethancourt's experience helped him get off to fast start with Cubs
Why should Cubs fans care about the rest of this season? Believe it or not, it matters
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay to undergo surgery after missing majority of season
How Cubs' trade for Rays All-Star Isaac Paredes came together at the deadline
Cubs avoid sweep with offensive breakout, beat Reds 13-4
The Latest
This undated photo provided by the family's lawyers in July 2024 shows Sonya Massey of Springfield, Ill. Prosecutors have charged Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson with murdering Massey while responding to an emergency call at her home on July 6, 2024, saying in court records that he shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home. (Courtesy Ben Crump Law via AP)
Editorials
'Sorry' is no substitute for accountability in Sonya Massey's killing
The apology from Sheriff Jack Campbell was made at a Springfield church. Massey’s family now deserves to know why the background of the deputy charged with murdering her didn’t stop him from being hired.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Devin Hester returns a punt for a touchdown against the 49ers in 2013.
Bears
Which ex-Bear and 2024 Hall of Famer was the best player? And which Bear should be the next to get in?
In this week’s “Polling Place,” we asked about Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers — and some other Monsters of the Midway.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Steven Tyler Aerosmith
Music
Aerosmith retires from touring, citing permanent damage to Steven Tyler's voice last year
The iconic band behind hits like “Love in an Elevator” and “Livin’ on the Edge” was scheduled to play Chicago’s United Center on Jan. 19, 2025.
By AP
 
fotw07-31-24SondraSaganashkee.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Classic suburban fishing scene, artful bullfrog, piping plovers' pull
A classic fishing scene at Saganashkee Slough, an example of the pull of the piping plovers at Montrose and an artful bullfrog photo are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After I refuse to take in her huge dog, sister gives me the silent treatment
She seems to think the pooch belongs with couple that has decided not have any more pets.
By Abigail Van Buren
 