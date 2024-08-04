Cubs know they have work ahead of them after series win against the Cardinals

After striking out center fielder Lars Nootbaar, Cubs ace Justin Steele left to a thunderous ovation from the 34,593 in attendance at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ season has been disappointing. The team entered the season with aspirations of challenging for the National League Central title and instead has an outshot chance at a wild-card berth with around two months left in the season. But the Cubs’ left-hander has emerged as not only the pitcher the team needs but also the tone-setter.

Steele rebounded from a shaky start on Sunday after allowing a two-run homer in the third inning. Steele walked catcher Willson Contreras and then struck out first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado. Steele retired 12 consecutive batters until Alec Burleson reached on a fielding error by third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Steele threw 6 ⅔ innings, allowing three hits, two walks and two runs while striking out six in the Cubs’ 6-2 win over the Cardinals to win the team’s second series since the All-Star break. It was Steele’s ninth quality start of the season and his first time going at least six innings since July 11 against Baltimore.

This season has been uneven for Steele, who missed a month with a hamstring strain. The left-hander has had some rough outings like Tuesday against the Reds when he allowed five runs.

“I thought that just his last two starts, kind of struggling through the first inning, and today it was really crisp for the first two innings,” manager Craig Counsell said. Then he fell behind [shortstop]Masyn Winn got him with a home run but then recovered from that and was really sharp the rest of the day.”

The Cubs offense provided some run support for Steele by getting 11 hits. Left fielder Mike Tauchman and catcher Miguel Amaya each provided solo homers.

Sunday’s performance was a return to form by Steele, who looked shaky in his last start when he allowed five earned runs, six hits and four walks on Tuesday against Cincinnati.

The team defense — which has hurt Steele this season — had some strong moments on Sunday. In the second inning, shortstop Dansby Swanson made an impressive stop and rifled a throw to Paredes to get the out at third and eliminate the scoring threat.

“Those are the kinds of plays that keep a pitcher in a ball game,” Steele said. “Getting the out instead of there being a runner on third just goes such a long way as far as my pitch count, getting me deeper into the ball game, not letting the run score, just all kinds of things.”

Despite the series win, the Cubs are still six games back of a wild-card spot and still have an uphill battle to make a playoff push. Steele said he doesn’t look at the team’s record, but he understands the position the team’s in. He said he hasn’t given thought to a potential playoff run.

Steele’s teammates know the level of urgency the team has to play with.

“The guys just know we have to play our best ball,” Tauchman said. “There’s not a lot of room for error. I think the group believes in itself. We believe that we have the right people in here to rattle off some wins, but the results gotta be here, the next seven weeks.”

The team’s inability to stack up wins and go on a long winning streak is why they sit at 55-59 battling for the third wild-card spot.

“My only thought really is keep winning games,” Steele said. “We’ll give ourselves a chance.”

