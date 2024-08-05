Kyle Hendricks puts together quality start, but Cubs offense quiet in 3-0 loss to Twins

The Cubs ventured down a familiar path Monday, getting a strong outing from their starting pitcher but failing to capitalize in a 3-0 loss in the series opener to the Twins.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks limited the Twins to two runs in six innings, his deepest start in more than three weeks. But rookie right-hander David Festa blanked the Cubs for five innings.

‘‘That was huge,’’ Hendricks said of getting through the fifth. ‘‘One thing we tried to make adjustments on now is coming in between innings. Every inning we’re really locked in on it, but especially now, coming in the fourth, fifth, sixth, really looking at what we’ve thrown these guys, what they’re trying to do against me and really going in with a good plan there.’’

Walking Willi Castro with one out in the third came back to bite Hendricks. Two batters later, Castro scored on a sacrifice fly by Royce Lewis for the Twins’ first run.

Then what might have been a costly bit of misfortune in the outfield — a ball in the lights fell between center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Mike Tauchman — turned into a nice play at the plate to get the Cubs out of the inning.

Hendricks also yielded a leadoff home run to Manuel Margot in the fifth that gave the Twins a 2-0 lead.

Festa, meanwhile, turned in his first scoreless outing in five major-league starts. The Cubs managed only two hits against him, and he struck out a career-high nine.

‘‘We chased more than we normally chase — down, specifically,’’ manager Craig Counsell said. ‘‘That’s something I think this offense is good at; it’s something we generally don’t do. But Festa’s off-speed pitches gave us some problems.’’

The Cubs didn’t fare much better against the Twins’ bullpen, adding only two hits and striking out five times in the last four innings.

Bellinger only hitting

Cody Bellinger isn’t expected to play in the field in the series, Counsell revealed before the game. Bellinger, who still is recovering from a fractured left middle finger, has been back in the lineup since Wednesday but has served exclusively as the designated hitter.

‘‘He’s still struggling throwing,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘And that tells you he’s still feeling it hitting. So when he tries to make throws with intent, it’s not very enjoyable. . . . We’re making progress, it’s just going a little slower.’’

Nonetheless, Bellinger entered play Monday hitting .333 with two homers since returning from the 10-day injured list. He went 1-for-4 with a single against the Twins.

When he does return to the field, Bellinger is expected to shuffle among the three outfield spots and first base to give the regulars in those spots a day off or an opportunity to DH.

Suzuki out, Happ in

Left fielder Ian Happ returned to the lineup after missing the game Sunday against the Cardinals with a sore shoulder suffered when he collided with the outfield wall while chasing a triple Saturday by Tommy Pham.

Counsell said he had been considering giving right fielder Seiya Suzuki the day off Sunday until it was clear Happ needed the rest. Suzuki has been dealing with stiffness in his neck, Counsell said, and was out of the lineup Monday.

‘‘I anticipate him being back in there [Tuesday],’’ Counsell said.