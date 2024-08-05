New Cub Nate Pearson's development could be team's most compelling storyline down the stretch

Most relievers who are moved at the trade deadline land on teams that are solidifying their rosters for a postseason run.

When the Cubs were rebuilding, they seized on that market demand by signing bounce-back candidates to one-year deals and trading them for prospects after a successful first half. This year, the Yankees targeted former Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., who is under team control through 2026, to help during a tight battle for the American League East and beyond.

Right-hander Nate Pearson walked into a rare situation with the Cubs.

“From the first conversation I had with the staff here, they’re like, ‘Look, we got you midway through the season, but we’re not expecting you to be a hero and come in and take over,’” Pearson said in a conversation with the Sun-Times. “‘We’ve got you for the next two years after this. We want you to just finish strong, be an open book, see what you can learn, and then focus on going into the offseason and getting ready for next year.’”

Patience is a luxury the Cubs gained with a disappointing first half of the season. They entered Monday, opening a three-game series against the Twins, six games out of the final wild-card spot.

The players aren’t giving up on the season. But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer acquired players under team control in the coming years knowing that the team’s 2024 playoff chances were slim.

If the Cubs don’t make the postseason, Pearson’s development could be one of the more compelling storylines in the last two months of the season.

“We keep talking about wanting to add not only for now but in the future,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “And I think he fits that perfect mold for what want to do: a guy who probably, to his own acknowledgment, hasn’t had the year that he was hoping to have this year and wants to continue to learn and to grow. We see a guy who’s got a lot of potential. The sky’s the limit.”

The last two months of the season, the Cubs will work with Pearson to lay the foundation for what they hope will be a turning point in the right-hander’s career. The former first-round pick and highly touted prospect accrued a 5.63 ERA with the Blue Jays this season.

“They have some ideas for things for me to work on,” Pearson said before his first game at Wrigley Field. “And we’ve already started, so I’m excited to start seeing some results from that. Everyone here is pretty awesome. Everyone’s pretty open, easy to talk to. So it’s been a pretty smooth transition.”

A lot of the focus has been on Pearson’s fastball, which batters have hit better this year (.410 wOBA) even just compared to last (.310). And the Cubs have identified several adjustments that could improve a pitch that Pearson already throws hard (averaging 98 mph).

“They’re trying not to throw too much at me right away,” Pearson said. “But right now, it’s just focusing on sequencing and trying to make some pitches move a little bit better – whether it’s my fastball, trying to get a little more ride out of it, a little more [vertical movement.]”

Things like shifting pitch usage and playing with his setup on the pitching rubber are easier to digest, making them a good starting point.

Pearson doesn’t throw his slider as often early or behind in the count to lefties, compared to his approach to right-handers. But the Cubs see it as a somewhat platoon-neutral pitch. And if he can throw it more often, the unpredictability could benefit his fastball.

Further down the road, they’ll tackle mechanics. They think he’s opening up in his delivery and showing the ball a little early to lefties. But that can wait.

They have time. And so far, Pearson is settling in well. He allowed a solo homer and hit a batter in his first outing, in Cincinnati. Then his first time on the Wrigley Field mound last week, he threw two shutout innings.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air,” Pearson said, “getting some new eyes [on me], getting some help.”

