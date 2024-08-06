The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Shota Imanaga's evolution in rookie season bodes well for Cubs career

Imanaga tied a career high with 10 strikeouts against the Twins on Tuesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Shota Imanaga

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 06: Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the second inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on August 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty

Share

When Shota Imanaga first broke out the slow version of his curveball, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy’s stomach dropped.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what happened? Is he hurt?’” Hottovy said in a conversation with the Sun-Times Tuesday.

It was a fun anecdote as Hottovy told it five days earlier. But at the moment, it was downright confusing. The pitch looped in at 54 mph, a drastic change of speeds. Catcher Miguel Amaya was equally perplexed. He’d called a normal curveball, which Imanaga throws at 73 mph.

Imanaga hoped starting the at-bat with a pitch that wasn’t in the report on him would throw off the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, who had already homered on the fastball and singled on the splitter. Goldschmidt somehow managed to stay behind it for a seventh-inning double. But it was a reminder that for all of Imanaga’s success in his rookie season, the 30-year-old lefty still has more tricks up his sleeve.

He kept the eephus in his back pocket against the Twins on Tuesday. But in the Cubs’ 7-3 win, Imanaga tied a career high with 10 strikeouts. The only runs he allowed in seven innings came on Royce Lewis’ fourth-inning homer — which was one of only two hits Imanaga yielded.

“The splitter, sometimes when it was getting hit [earlier in the season], it was left in the zone,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “So it’s not that I remembered how to use the splitter to get the swing and misses; I kind of figured it out again. And I’ve been getting the results.”

Imanaga’s enthusiasm for development, and his anticipatory approach to the cat-and-mouse game, bode well for his evolution not just this year, but over the length of his contract, which could be as long as five years if the team picks up the option.

“It’s really just his openness and his curious nature that I think have led him to, one, really just being himself,” manager Craig Counsell said, “but also being able to just take in things, and apply the things that he can make work for him and make him a little bit better, and doing that all while adjusting to a brand-new game.”

When Imanaga made the transition from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball to Major League Baseball, the Cubs homed in on his riding four-seam fastball and dropping splitter.

“He threw like seven pitches in Japan, and there were some good ones, but we knew how good the fastball splitter were,” Hottovy said. “So we wanted to set that as our baseline. And then we knew we were going to be able to supplement all the other pieces in when we needed to. We wanted to let the game dictate that and not try to search for time to use those.”

There was intricacy even in Imanaga’s baseline two-pitch mix. Hottovy estimated Imanaga has thrown three or four variations of his splitter/changeup. He uses whatever feels best that day.

The key to the four-seam fastball early on was adjusting to a new strike zone, and especially seeing how well the pitch played at the top of it.

The Cubs’ hunch that the combination of those two pitches would be highly effective against major-league hitters was quickly supported. Imanaga collected National League Rookie of the Month honors in April and a sub-1.00 ERA through his first nine starts.

Though the four-seamer and splitter have remained the stars of Imanaga’s pitch mix, he can turn to his slider, curveball, sinker, and a more cutting version of his fastball to throw off hitters. On Tuesday, threw four sweepers and a curveball to supplement his go-to pitches, according to Statcast.

“It’s fun to see him find the right times to utilize all those other weapons,” Hottovy said.

As Imanaga builds out his MLB career, and opponents see more of his unique fastball and splitter, the rest of his arsenal should help him remain unpredictable.

“I feel like he has been in this league for a while – it looks like it, the way he pitches, his confidence up there,” Amaya told the Sun-Times. “And so far it has been phenomenal. And I just wish him to keep continuing doing what he’s been doing.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs' Cody Bellinger playing through discomfort but managing to produce at the plate
New Cub Nate Pearson's development could be team's most compelling storyline down the stretch
Kyle Hendricks puts together quality start, but Cubs offense quiet in 3-0 loss to Twins
Cubs' Ian Happ scratched from series finale Sunday
Cubs know they have work ahead of them after series win against Cardinals
Pete Crow-Armstrong's misplay in center pushes Cubs to 5-4 loss to Cardinals
The Latest
Blue covered masts white colored cables Greyhound bus terminal station 630 W. Harrison
Transportation
Greyhound to be booted from West Loop station by mid-September, CEO says — so city must act now
The city hasn’t offered a viable alternative with indoor accommodations. ‘It’s becoming urgent,’ Greyhound’s CEO told the Sun-Times. ‘We’re dangerously close to a major service disruption.’
By David Struett
 
As the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the fatal shooting of Dexter Reed on March 21, the oversight agency has also launched a probe to determine whether other traffic stops were “unjustified,” records show.
Dexter Reed Shooting
Before gunfight with Dexter Reed, Chicago cops made 50 traffic stops in just 3 days
As the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the March 21 shooting and the traffic stop that sparked it, the oversight agency has also launched a probe to determine whether other stops by the officers were “unjustified,” records show.
By Tom Schuba Andy Grimm , and 1 more
 
White Sox Athletics Baseball
White Sox
Bad White Sox search for badly needed 'relief' from record losing streak
White Sox looking for first win in 27 days
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
southshorebassopen08-04-24winners.jpg
Outdoors
New directions come with the South Shore Bass Open
The inaugural South Shore Bass Open drew a smaller field than hoped for, but gave indications how far the event can grow.
By Dale Bowman
 
Twins Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' Cody Bellinger playing through discomfort but managing to produce at the plate
Already playing with a fractured finger, Bellinger had to be checked on after hitting first base awkwardly on Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 