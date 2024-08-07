The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' Adbert Alzolay to undergo Tommy John surgery

Alzolay has been on the IL since mid-May.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs Mariners Baseball

Chicago Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Seattle. File photo.

Stephen Brashear/AP Photos

Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Craig Counsell revealed on Wednesday.

Counsell did not have a timetable for Alzolay’s return, but Tommy John surgery recovery typically lasts at least 12-14 months for pitchers, putting even a return next season in question for Alzolay.

Alzolay last pitched in a rehab game on July 27, and once it was clear that he wasn’t recovering between outings the way the team had hoped, he began seeking doctors’ opinions to determine the path forward.

He’d been on the injured list since mid-May.

