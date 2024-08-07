How Cubs' under-the-radar addition of Christian Bethancourt has lengthened their lineup

Christian Bethancourt slowed as he reached second base on a ground rule double, as the ball ducked under the ivy in the left-field corner. But he heard someone yelling to keep going. Why not?

He jogged the rest of the way home just in case the umpires reversed the call – a veteran covering his bases in an eventual 8-2 Cubs win Wednesday against the Twins.

Bethancourt would cross the plate again soon after, this time counting as a run, when leadoff hitter Ian Happ launched a two-run homer over the right-field wall to extend the team’s lead to a comfortable four runs in the fourth inning.

As the Cubs seized a second straight series win, production from the bottom of the order, especially rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong and Bethancourt, stood out.

“We’re just getting contributions from nine guys right now on any given day,” manager Craig Counsell said. “And that makes all the difference in the world, allows you to be consistent, which I think we’ve done a pretty good job of these past couple weeks, and it’s the key to this team being good offensively.”

During the Cubs’ May and June rut, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer pointed to the depth of the batting order as a major difference between the team’s offensive prowess last year and their struggles in the first half.

Now, offensive adjustments from Crow-Armstrong and catcher Miguel Amaya, along with the addition of Bethancourt has restored that depth.

“Every time I’m hitting and PCA is on base, I’m always excited,” Bethancourt said of the speedy rookie, “because I feel like something’s going to happen with him.”

Bethancourt’s minor-league deal with the Cubs flew under the radar when he inked a contract in early July. The journeyman had recently been released by the Marlins. And Tomás Nido was occupying the backup catcher role in the majors.

Nido’s meniscus injury in his right knee, however, opened a spot for Bethancourt. Since being called up less than two weeks ago, Bethancourt is hitting .429 with three doubles and a home run.

“Obviously, when the wind is going in [at Wrigley Field], there’s only so much you can do,” he said. “So just trying to hit the ball hard, trying to hit line drives and see what happens.”

Joining a new team mid-season always comes with challenges at every position, but it’s even more pronounced for catchers, who are also responsible for managing a pitching staff.

“He’s very calm, very even-keel,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told the Sun-Times. “And that’s one thing I know the pitchers love, is when guys are not overreacting to pitches or overreacting to situations. And he’s got that calming presence about him.”

Veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks said he regretted shaking off Bethancourt a couple times the first time he threw to him, vowing to put full trust in the new Cubs catcher the next time.

Right-hander Javier Assad, who allowed two runs in four innings against the Twins Wednesday, pointed to Bethancourt’s experience and communication skills as the keys to his smooth transition.

In addition to guiding Assad to minimal damage while he yielded three hits and two walks, Bethancourt went 2-for-3 Wednesday, scored one run and drove in another.

The Cubs’ biggest rally began with the bottom of the order. Crow-Armstrong led off the third inning with a single. Then, as Bethancourt worked toward drawing a six-pitch walk, Crow-Armstrong stole second base.

The lineup turned over with two runners on and no outs, a promising position for the top of the order. The Cubs racked up three runs that inning, batting through the lineup.

“We’ve won all four games that [Bethancourt] started,” Counsell said. “He’s contributed offensively in a pretty significant way in all four games. So, to pick a guy up and have him contribute like that, can’t ask for anything more.”

