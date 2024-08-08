The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong on a roll at the plate: 'I've evolved'

Crow-Armstrong has hit .317 over his last 12 games, with five extra-base hits.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Pete Crow-Armstrong

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Pete Crow-Armstrong #52 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates atop second base after hitting a double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Griffin Quinn/Getty

Share

Sometimes Cubs rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong needs to hear from Dansby Swanson, whose intensity he can relate to, on how to direct that energy in a productive way.

Sometimes, he needs to channel Cody Bellinger’s chill demeanor to see the game through a wide lens.

“They’re kind of two opposite personalities,” Crow-Armstrong said this year, “but both winners and really good baseball players.”

Crow-Armstrong has been eager to learn in his rookie season. And through the expected ups and downs, he eventually settled into a regular role in center field and then a rhythm at the plate. Since ending a six-game hitless streak (0-for-20) in late July, Crow-Armstrong has hit .317 over his last 12 games, with five extra-base hits.

“I’ve evolved as a human being and as a baseball player only because I’ve had enough time now to evaluate my failures,” Crow-Armstrong said after initiating the Cubs’ biggest rally in an 8-2 win Wednesday against the Twins. “And I haven’t ever had a surplus of that in my life.”

Crow-Armstrong’s plate discipline has been a big factor in his offensive development. In particular, he’s lowered his chase rate against breaking balls.

Though he’s shown before that he can hit those pitches – he homered twice off breaking balls below the zone in the same game against the Cardinals last month – he’s also stuck out on pitches low and inside more than any other area outside the strike zone.

“Knowing what my zone is and being okay punching out on a pitch like I punched out looking on today,” Crow-Armstrong said, referring to the sixth inning Wednesday, when Twins reliever Josh Winder’s 2-2 slider clipped the outside edge of the strike zone. “Tipping my cap, taking the ego out of it all – where I can’t hit everything, and I can’t hit everything well, and I won’t ever. So just looking middle. It’s been that simple, and it’s really worked.”

Improved plate discipline is tied to better on-base percentages. And when Crow-Armstrong gets on base, he’s practically guaranteed to move into scoring position.

Leading the team in stolen bases, his 22 straight successful steals give him the second-longest such streak to begin a rookie season since 1951, when both leagues began tracking caught stealing.

“Being able to have a routine to fall back on, it’s probably the biggest cushion I could give myself,” Crow-Armstrong said. “But also just giving in to letting people help me, and looking for it – whether that’s asking for it or having conversations and learning.”

Between his improved offensive production and consistent defensive impact – he’s already tied for No. 13 in outs above average (7) among qualified outfielders, and is among the Top 4 (33.3%) in five-star catch opportunities, per Statcast – he’s expected to play center field most games even when Bellinger returns to the field.

“I enjoy playing multiple positions,” Bellinger said when he first started playing right field part time to give Crow-Armstrong more regular playing time. “It’s definitely challenging, but I think it makes me unique in this game.”

Bellinger and Crow-Armstrong’s relationship predates their time as teammates. They were brought together in Arizona in 2021 by mutual friendships with baseball brothers Cole and Carson Tucker.

So, when Crow-Armstrong gets down on himself for barely missing a tough diving play – like Matt Chapman’s short line drive (25% catch probability) that went off the end of Crow-Armstrong’s glove during the Cubs’ 5-4 loss to the Giants last month – Bellinger can provide perspective.

“I was like, ‘Dude, not many center fielders even have a chance to catch that ball,’” Bellinger said of their conversation the next day. “He’s mad he didn’t catch it, which, that’s why he’s so good at center.”

In the aftermath, Crow-Armstrong needed more Bellinger to see the bigger picture.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
How Cubs' under-the-radar addition of Christian Bethancourt has lengthened their lineup
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay to undergo Tommy John surgery
Lane alum Ryan Wong has graduated from Cubs RBI to front-office internship
Shota Imanaga's evolution in rookie season bodes well for Cubs career
Cubs' Cody Bellinger playing through discomfort but managing to produce at the plate
New Cub Nate Pearson's development could be team's most compelling storyline down the stretch
The Latest
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro takes the stage during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Columnists
Josh Shapiro was good, but no Tim Walz
Some Jews were unhappy that the governor of Pennsylvania was passed over to be Kamala Harris’s VP. They should get over it.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Alex Nunes
Obituaries
Alex Nunes, Eagle Scout who loved helping others, dies at 28
Mr. Nunes was an assistant scoutmaster who loved showing young scouts how to master how to start a fire using one match, regardless of weather.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, right, and with Chris Getz after Getz was named general manager of the White Sox on Aug. 31, 2003.
White Sox
White Sox' Pedro Grifol is out, but that only scratches the surface of broken organization's problems
Many fans are pointing the finger at owner Jerry Reinsdorf, and that’s not about to stop — nor should it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears to play starters, including QB Caleb Williams making his debut, in preseason game vs. Bills
Williams will play for the first time after he and dozens of players were held out of the preseason opener last week.
By Jason Lieser
 
2347_South_Michigan_Ave_E2.jpg
Money
Landmarks panel blocks demolition of former E2 nightclub
The two-story building at 2347 S. Michigan Ave. is part of the historic Motor Row District . It once housed a Fiat showroom, but in 2003, it was where 21 people died in a stampede.
By David Roeder
 