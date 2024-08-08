Cubs rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong on a roll at the plate: 'I've evolved'

Sometimes Cubs rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong needs to hear from Dansby Swanson, whose intensity he can relate to, on how to direct that energy in a productive way.

Sometimes, he needs to channel Cody Bellinger’s chill demeanor to see the game through a wide lens.

“They’re kind of two opposite personalities,” Crow-Armstrong said this year, “but both winners and really good baseball players.”

Crow-Armstrong has been eager to learn in his rookie season. And through the expected ups and downs, he eventually settled into a regular role in center field and then a rhythm at the plate. Since ending a six-game hitless streak (0-for-20) in late July, Crow-Armstrong has hit .317 over his last 12 games, with five extra-base hits.

“I’ve evolved as a human being and as a baseball player only because I’ve had enough time now to evaluate my failures,” Crow-Armstrong said after initiating the Cubs’ biggest rally in an 8-2 win Wednesday against the Twins. “And I haven’t ever had a surplus of that in my life.”

Crow-Armstrong’s plate discipline has been a big factor in his offensive development. In particular, he’s lowered his chase rate against breaking balls.

Though he’s shown before that he can hit those pitches – he homered twice off breaking balls below the zone in the same game against the Cardinals last month – he’s also stuck out on pitches low and inside more than any other area outside the strike zone.

“Knowing what my zone is and being okay punching out on a pitch like I punched out looking on today,” Crow-Armstrong said, referring to the sixth inning Wednesday, when Twins reliever Josh Winder’s 2-2 slider clipped the outside edge of the strike zone. “Tipping my cap, taking the ego out of it all – where I can’t hit everything, and I can’t hit everything well, and I won’t ever. So just looking middle. It’s been that simple, and it’s really worked.”

Improved plate discipline is tied to better on-base percentages. And when Crow-Armstrong gets on base, he’s practically guaranteed to move into scoring position.

Leading the team in stolen bases, his 22 straight successful steals give him the second-longest such streak to begin a rookie season since 1951, when both leagues began tracking caught stealing.

“Being able to have a routine to fall back on, it’s probably the biggest cushion I could give myself,” Crow-Armstrong said. “But also just giving in to letting people help me, and looking for it – whether that’s asking for it or having conversations and learning.”

Between his improved offensive production and consistent defensive impact – he’s already tied for No. 13 in outs above average (7) among qualified outfielders, and is among the Top 4 (33.3%) in five-star catch opportunities, per Statcast – he’s expected to play center field most games even when Bellinger returns to the field.

“I enjoy playing multiple positions,” Bellinger said when he first started playing right field part time to give Crow-Armstrong more regular playing time. “It’s definitely challenging, but I think it makes me unique in this game.”

Bellinger and Crow-Armstrong’s relationship predates their time as teammates. They were brought together in Arizona in 2021 by mutual friendships with baseball brothers Cole and Carson Tucker.

So, when Crow-Armstrong gets down on himself for barely missing a tough diving play – like Matt Chapman’s short line drive (25% catch probability) that went off the end of Crow-Armstrong’s glove during the Cubs’ 5-4 loss to the Giants last month – Bellinger can provide perspective.

“I was like, ‘Dude, not many center fielders even have a chance to catch that ball,’” Bellinger said of their conversation the next day. “He’s mad he didn’t catch it, which, that’s why he’s so good at center.”

In the aftermath, Crow-Armstrong needed more Bellinger to see the bigger picture.

