Saturday, August 10, 2024
Cubs beat White Sox 3-1 to sweep 2024 Crosstown Classic

Cubs starter Justin Steele held the White Sox to one run, and Miguel Amaya drove in the winning run.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Justin Steele

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Chicago.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

The Cubs’ Miguel Amaya threw up his hands as he headed back to first base, having just given his team the lead in an eventual 3-1 win Satruday against the White Sox.

Before his two-run double, he’d already fouled pitches, one on a bunt attempt, in the at-bat. Behind in the count, he turned on a slider and drove it into shallow left field.

It was the first game of a four-game season series that didn’t end in a 7-6 Cubs win. And with the win, the Cubs swept the four-game Crosstown Classic across a pair of two-game series.

The White Sox scored first, in a sloppy defensive second inning. Leading off the inning, Miguel Vargas hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield. Ranging into the gap, second baseman Nico Hoerner got to it in time but botched the transfer for an error.

The White Sox moved him to third base with a single and a fielder’s choice. Then Brooks Baldwin hit a line drive into the left-field gap. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong looked like he might have had the better play on the ball, but he slowed, and Ian Happ made an unsuccessful diving attempt.

Vargas likely would have scored whether or not the ball had been caught, but the communication miscue extended the inning. Cubs starter Justin Steele struck out Lenyn Sosa and induced Luis Robert Jr. to fly out to get out of the inning.

The Cubs tied the score on a more head-scratching mistake. With Cody Bellinger on first, Isaac Paredes hit a deep line drive into left field. White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi played the bounce off the wall and fired the ball to his cutoff, shortstop Brooks Baldwin, as Bellinger turned home.

Inexplicably, Baldwin caught the ball and turned to second base instead of home plate. Bellinger scored unchallenged, as Baldwin held onto the ball.

