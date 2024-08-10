Cubs' Dansby Swanson marvels over gold medalist Mallory Swanson's Olympic achievement

United States National Team forward Mallory Swanson timed her run perfectly, breaking away from Brazil’s back line just after the pass. She took two touches in the box and then placed the ball in the back corner of the net for the only goal in the gold medal match Saturday morning.

She spread her arms like a pair of wings and flew into her teammates’ embraces.

At home in Chicago, her husband, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, jumped up from the couch in their basement, shouting and pumping his fist.

“Then right back into the same spot to not mess up the mojo,” he said Saturday afternoon in the Guaranteed Rate Field visiting clubhouse, wearing a No. 9 Team USA jersey, just as he has every match day through the tournament.

It was the United States women’s soccer team’s first Olympic gold medal since 2012, bringing hope for a renewed era of dominance, led by a young generation of stars that includes Swanson.

Swanson scored a team-leading four goals in the tournament.

“Just so, so happy for her,” Dansby said. “It’s hard to really even put into words just how happy I am for her.”

Mallory Swanson’s Olympic performance is even more impressive considering her road to recovery the past year. Last April, Swanson tore her left patella tendon in a USWNT friendly with Ireland, before that summer’s World Cup. She underwent three knee surgeries, including one to address an infection in the joint.

“It just is a testament to her growth and where she is in her life, and how she’s been able to handle anything and everything thrown at her,” Dansby said, “From the ups and the downs, and what feels like the mountaintops and what feels like the valleys. And for her to do it in such a graceful way is just a testament to her and what she believes in, and how she goes about her life.”

Asked if he had considered asking for time off to support Mallory in Paris, Dansby said she told him not to.

“So, I listened,” he said with a chuckle. “Obviously I have a duty and responsibility here as well. Doing my best to stay connected with her and everything that’s been going on.”

He expressed gratitude that Mallory’s parents and close friends were able to make the trip out.

“And the support of people that have reached out is just a testament to just how amazing a woman she is,” Dansby said. “And what an incredible, incredible accomplishment.”

