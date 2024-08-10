The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' Dansby Swanson marvels over gold medalist Mallory Swanson's Olympic achievement

Mallory Swanson scored the winning goal in the United States women’s soccer team’s gold medal match against Brazil.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Mallory and Dansby Swanson

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 30: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with his wife, Mallory Swanson, after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Michael Reaves/Getty

Share

United States National Team forward Mallory Swanson timed her run perfectly, breaking away from Brazil’s back line just after the pass. She took two touches in the box and then placed the ball in the back corner of the net for the only goal in the gold medal match Saturday morning.

She spread her arms like a pair of wings and flew into her teammates’ embraces.

At home in Chicago, her husband, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, jumped up from the couch in their basement, shouting and pumping his fist.

“Then right back into the same spot to not mess up the mojo,” he said Saturday afternoon in the Guaranteed Rate Field visiting clubhouse, wearing a No. 9 Team USA jersey, just as he has every match day through the tournament.

It was the United States women’s soccer team’s first Olympic gold medal since 2012, bringing hope for a renewed era of dominance, led by a young generation of stars that includes Swanson.

Swanson scored a team-leading four goals in the tournament.

“Just so, so happy for her,” Dansby said. “It’s hard to really even put into words just how happy I am for her.”

Mallory Swanson’s Olympic performance is even more impressive considering her road to recovery the past year. Last April, Swanson tore her left patella tendon in a USWNT friendly with Ireland, before that summer’s World Cup. She underwent three knee surgeries, including one to address an infection in the joint.

“It just is a testament to her growth and where she is in her life, and how she’s been able to handle anything and everything thrown at her,” Dansby said, “From the ups and the downs, and what feels like the mountaintops and what feels like the valleys. And for her to do it in such a graceful way is just a testament to her and what she believes in, and how she goes about her life.”

Asked if he had considered asking for time off to support Mallory in Paris, Dansby said she told him not to.

“So, I listened,” he said with a chuckle. “Obviously I have a duty and responsibility here as well. Doing my best to stay connected with her and everything that’s been going on.”

He expressed gratitude that Mallory’s parents and close friends were able to make the trip out.

“And the support of people that have reached out is just a testament to just how amazing a woman she is,” Dansby said. “And what an incredible, incredible accomplishment.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Isaac Paredes had the defensive tools as a Cubs minor-leaguer; he returned a steady presence at third
Cubs' Cody Bellinger the first left-handed batter to homer off Garrett Crochet in 7-6 win against White Sox
White Sox dramas are over? Let's turn the focus on Craig Counsell and the underachieving Cubs
Cubs KO White Sox' Garrett Crochet with four home runs, hold on for 7-6 win in crosstown series
Cubs rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong on a roll at the plate: 'I've evolved'
How Cubs' under-the-radar addition of Christian Bethancourt has lengthened their lineup
The Latest
Golden Knights
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Air & Water Show thrills fans as Golden Knights, Blue Angels take to the sky
The annual spectacle typically draws a crowd of about 1 million to the lakefront roughly between Fullerton Avenue and Oak Street.
By Violet Miller
 
Paris Olympics Soccer
Olympic Sports
U.S. women win Olympic soccer gold as Red Stars' Mallory Swanson scores winning goal
The Americans, who hadn’t won gold since the 2012 London Olympics, closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Near South Side
The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
wotw08-11-24snailRS.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Snail on a bird walk and question on guide at Hennepin-Hopper
An introduced snail spotted on a bird walk and a question from a Chicago newspaperman on a guide for Hennepin-Hopper are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Paris Olympics Soccer
Olympic Sports
Where to watch Saturday's USA vs. Brazil gold medal women's Olympic soccer match
Fans can watch the match at 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a host of watch parties around Chicago.
By Aaryan Kumar
 