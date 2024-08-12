Cubs shut down rookie Ben Brown from throwing, recovery timeline uncertain

CLEVELAND – The Cubs have shut down rookie right-hander Ben Brown from throwing, putting his timeline back from a lingering neck issue in question.

“We just weren’t making progress,” manager Craig Counsell said. “... We don’t have a date to pick it up, but we’ve got to get symptom-free. We never got symptom-free.”

Brown initially went on the injured list in early June for what the team called a strained neck. But further testing revealed a “benign area of concern” that had already started to dissipate.

The team was optimistic that the new diagnosis would mean a shorter recovery time, albeit one that was difficult to predict given the unique ailment. But as Browns’ recovery plateaued, the Cubs transferred him to the 60-day in late July.

He was in a throwing program at the Cubs’ Arizona complex when they decided to take a different approach.

Counsell said the team is confident rest will be enough to address the issue.

“There’s no interventions planned, none needed, none recommended, not even talked about,” Counsell said. “But he just continues to have enough there that he can’t push past the bullpen.”

Brown was one of a trio of young pitchers the Cubs hoped to get back from the IL in the last months of the season – and Counsell didn’t rule out a late-season return.

Left-hander Jordan Wicks (strained right oblique) came out of the first start of his Triple-A rehab assignment Saturday “healthy,” Counsell said. Wicks allowed four hits, two walks and six runs in 1 ⅔ innings.

Wicks becomes eligible to be activated off the 60-day IL this week, but to be considered as a starter, he’d likely need at least three more rehab starts. This is his second IL stint of the season. Wicks also spent almost six weeks on the IL with a strained left forearm.

Right-hander Hayden Wesneski (strained right forearm), on the 15-day IL since July 20, also had a start-and-stop beginning to his throwing progression. But he traveled to Arizona last week to continue his rehab.

Bellinger nearing return to field

Cody Bellinger’s fractured left middle finger is still swollen, and he has yet to take the field on defense since returning from the 10-day IL two weeks ago, but Counsell said there’s still a chance Bellinger returns to the outfield this series in Cleveland.

“It’s improving,’ Counsell said. “It’s probably still not exactly where we want it to be. And while we have a healthy group we’ll try to get to that place.”

Bellinger has been throwing “at good distances” and throwing to bases. The team would like him to get to a point where he can throw hard without pain, but they’re confident throwing won’t worsen the injury.

Happ-y birthday

In Ian Happ’s second at-bat Monday, he became the first Cub in over two years to homer on his birthday. The last was Rafael Ortega on May 15, 2022.

To make it even sweeter, it was Happ’s 20th home run of the season. He reached the marker this season faster than he has any other season by 18 days.

Happ is the 18th Cubs player in the modern era (since 1901) to put together four 20-homer seasons.

