Cubs GM Carter Hawkins: Top prospect Cade Horton part of team's plans in 2025 after injury setback

CLEVELAND – Cubs top prospect Cade Horton’s development path going into this season suggested that he could pitch for the major-league team in 2024. And when he earned a promotion to Triple-A in late April, the move fell in line with that expectation.

Then a recent setback in his injury rehab from a subscapularis strain on his right side, however, wiped out that possibility and the rest of his season. He hasn’t pitched in a game since May 29.

“Just feeling some pain in that area,” general manager Carter Hawkins said Tuesday. “And this point of the year and this point of his career, not something that we wanted to push. Feel confident that he’ll be ready to rock and roll come spring training and certainly will be part of our plans for next year. I just felt like pushing for this year wasn’t the smartest thing for where he is.”

The Cubs have a track record, often taking advantage of September roster expansion, of giving pitching prospects a taste of the big-leagues before their first full season. Hayden Wesneksi (2022) and Luke Little (2023), for example, were both September call-ups.

“It’s an opportunity that he’s not going to get, so he’s got to make up for it somewhere else,” Hawkins said. “Obviously, it’s impossible to recreate major-league games without major-league games, so we can’t make up for that. But we’ll just try to build him up as best we can with spring training and give him some chances there. And he’s going to have to be a part of our plans because he has such good stuff and such good ability.”

Horton, who the Cubs drafted No. 7 overall out of the University of Oklahoma in 2022, has only logged 30 minor-league starts in his career. Hawkins didn’t rule out the Arizona Fall League as a means to make up for Horton’s lost innings this season but mentioned a caveat.

“With all those, you have to think about what the down ramp is too,” he said. “You ramp guys up, then you’ve got to ramp guys down, and you’ve got to think about ramping back up in spring training. So it’s not out of the question, but that’s part of the conversation.”

Davis’ season likely over

Cubs minor-league outfielder Brennen Davis, still in Arizona trying to work back from a stress fracture in his back, is likely out for the season.

“Obviously it’s been a struggle for Brennen,” Hawkins said of the former Cubs No. 1 prospect whose recent seasons have been plagued by injuries. “A lot of ups and downs. When he’s played, he’s performed. Just hasn’t been able to get on the field. … Until he really is able to get back and playing baseball, it’s going to be hard to really factor him into our plans moving forward. But I think the talent is definitely there, and it’s not for lack of effort on his part.”

Davis has been sidelined since June 11.

This and that

With a left-handed starter on the mound for the Guardians, Cubs right-handed hitter Patrick Wisdom started at first base instead of left-handed hitter Michael Busch.

“I do think Michael has the ability to, at some point, just be the first baseman,” Counsell said. “And I think, as an organization, you’re always trying to develop the everyday players, but platoon advantages are also a real thing.”