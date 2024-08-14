The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Cubs lose 6-1 to Guardians to be swept in three games for the first time this season

The Cubs lost leads in all three games.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after giving up the lead in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 14, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jason Miller/Getty

CLEVELAND – The Cubs’ momentum from the previous week didn’t carry over into Cleveland, where the team lost 6-1 on Wednesday to complete a sweep at the hands of the Guardians.

“Lost three, now we have to punch back,” said Cubs starter Jameson Taillon, who allowed four runs in six innings Wednesday. “And it feels like that’s kind of been the story of the season. So hopefully we can punch back and not turn, like these three into something bigger.”

It was the first time the Cubs had been swept in a series of at least three games this season, a stretch that dates back to Sept. 26-28, 2023. The Cubs (59-63) gave up leads in all three games against the Guardians (72-49) this week.

“It’s disappointing,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I thought we played two pretty good games the first two days. Today, offensively, we didn’t do a good job, we didn’t do enough today. And that’s disappointing. That is a good baseball team, for sure. They got as good a record as anybody in baseball right now. But getting swept is no good.”

The Cubs managed just five hits on Wednesday and didn’t string together multiple hits in any inning. The lopsided loss came in contrast to a pair of one-run games to open the series.

“Tough three games,” Taillon said. “But it’s just three games. That’s a good team. Really good bullpen, starting pitchers kept them in the game. … They made some great defensive plays, and their situational hitting all three games was pretty dang good. So we caught a team that’s trending up, playing really good baseball. Now we get to go home and hopefully make some noise at home.”

Note: Earlier in the day, Counsell said that he “would anticipate” seeing Cody Bellinger back in the field this weekend when the Cubs play the Blue Jays at Wrigley Field. Bellinger hasn’t played in the field since returning from the 10-day IL a little over two weeks ago, serving as the DH in 13 games.

Reliever Colten Brewer (fractured left hand) threw live batting practice on Tuesday, per the Cubs, taking a step in his rehab.

