Thursday, August 15, 2024
2025 spring training schedule: Cubs to play crossover games against Braves to wrap up post-Tokyo slate

The Cubs’ spring training schedule will be bisected by the Tokyo Series against the Dodgers.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Sloan Park

Fans line up to take pictures with a sign at Sloan Park before a spring training baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in Mesa, Ariz., Friday, March 25, 2016.

Jeff Chiu/AP

The Tokyo Series between the Cubs and Dodgers in March will split the Cubs’ spring training schedule into two parts. And along with the already scheduled pair of regular-season games at the Tokyo Dome, the trip will include two exhibition games, the Cubs announced Thursday, with more details to come.

The Cubs open Cactus League play against the Dodgers on Feb. 20 and 21, first at Camelback Ranch and then Sloan Park. The Cubs are set to play most of their tentative 25-game spring schedule before the March 18-19 Tokyo Series. They return to Arizona for five games, including a three-game spring exhibition series with the Braves of the Grapefruit League.

The spring training edition of the Cubs and White Sox’ crosstown rivalry is set to play out on February 22 at Sloan Park and March 7 at Camelback Ranch.

New last year, the “Spring Breakout” prospect games will return in 2025. The Cubs’ prospect team is scheduled to play in showcases on March 13 against the Dodgers’ squad in Glendale, and March 15 against the Angels’ squad in Mesa. Both games fall during the major-league team’s Tokyo break.

