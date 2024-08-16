Flop 40? Even after Cubs' wild win Friday, hot 40-game finish would be totally out of character

Which sounds like more of a good time to you: sitting around and stewing all day after returning home from a miserable series sweep in Cleveland, or popping by the dentist’s office for a couple of torturous hours in the chair?

Let the record show that Cubs manager Craig Counsell opted for the latter on an off day before the start of a weekend series against the Blue Jays at Wrigley Field.

“I’ve never heard that stewing gets me anywhere and helps the result the next day,” he said.

So Counsell hit the Milwaukee-area homefront Thursday and got a troublesome tooth yanked out, too. In this debut season with the Cubs, it probably wasn’t one of his most enjoyable days. Then again, as disappointing as the Cubs have been, it had to be far from one of his worst.

At least Friday was better — mostly — with the Cubs winning 6-5 in 10 innings. They survived one terrible defensive inning, the fourth, when the game could have blown up in their faces. They survived a giant “Oh, no!” ninth in which reliever Hector Neris gave up three runs on four hits and committed a balk. They lived to talk about fighting on, even though overtaking five teams to sneak into the third and final National League wild-card spot remains such a long shot, a grizzled writer is morally bound to scoff at their chances.

Scoff, scoff.

“It’s a win, and that’s the big thing,” Counsell said. “It would be great to [take] every win and make it beautiful, but a win’s a win.”

That’s the “truthiness” of the matter, as late-night TV host Stephen Colbert might put it. Colbert was in the press box to sing during the seventh-inning stretch and had good enough manners not to break into a monologue about how long it has been since the Cubs were legitimate World Series contenders.

Say this for Cleveland — it remains, and forever shall, the site of the Cubs’ greatest glory, Game 7 in 2016.

On the other hand, it doesn’t seem like that dramatic a reach to say it’s also where the Cubs’ 2024 season went to die. By being swept in a three-game series for the first time all season — an amazing fact given they haven’t been at .500 since June 6 — the Cubs set themselves up, heading into the final 40 games, to go down as total flops.

That includes Counsell, baseball’s highest-paid manager at $8 million per year, who has done nothing so far to make his mark, at least nothing that could be easily discerned from the outside looking in. Even more so, it includes president Jed Hoyer, whose idea of “the next great Cubs team” apparently revolved around bringing back very close to the same squad that bombed down the stretch in 2023 and missed the last wild-card spot by one lousy game.

When this year’s Cubs have needed to hit, they haven’t. When they needed their bullpen to hold things together in May and June, it didn’t. When they needed a hot streak to get into playoff contention for real, it just never came — not yet. The Cubs have swept only one series of at least three games since April.

“Consistently, I don’t think we’ve been good enough to earn one of those streaks,” Counsell said. “Our job is to be consistent enough to earn one.”

Put that on Hoyer and on ownership, too. What, you think the Ricketts family deserves a pass? Not a chance.

Put it on Counsell and the failures of the lineup’s two biggest names — Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson — to deliver at All-Star levels. Put it on Marquee for shamelessly painting a rosy picture even when the on-field product is trash. Put it on everybody.

Look, the Cubs are toast. Why is anybody pretending otherwise?

Unless, you know, they’re still in it. Maybe the insistence on believing in such a thing is why they make the big bucks.

“It’s been a tough road all year for sure,” said pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who was all set up for the victory before Neris’ ninth, “but it’s such a long season. It takes one hot stretch, especially with where we are in the standings.”

Stephen Colbert on the call for Ian Happ’s 473-foot blast 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5R2tCqB3uW — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 16, 2024

Where they are is in much, much worse shape than they were at this time last year. That team went into its final 40 games in a virtual tie for the third wild-card spot. And after the Cubs tipped off a 14-5 hot streak to get to 12 games over .500, they were nipping at the Phillies’ heels for the top wild-card spot. Then the bottom fell out.

This team faced 18 straight games against sub-.500 opponents beginning with the Blue Jays. Even though the Cubs came in at a feckless 25-25 against losing teams, it was giving them some hope.

“Any team at any given point can catch fire, get the right mojo going and start showing up at the ballpark every day ready to win ballgames and doing it,” pitcher Justin Steele said. “It happens every single year, and it can happen to us.”

On his way up the show-biz ladder, Colbert had another bit called the “Craziest [Bleeping] Thing I’ve Ever Heard.” One supposes a serious Cubs hot streak, as unlikely as it is, wouldn’t quite clear that bar.