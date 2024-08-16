How Kyle Hendricks' time in bullpen is benefitting him during Cubs' playoff push

It looked like starter Kyle Hendricks’ Cubs career was going to come to an unceremonious end. On May 17, the right-hander had a 10.57 ERA over seven starts and was removed from the rotation by manager Craig Counsell.

But Hendricks, who re-joined the starting rotation on June 19, credited his time in the bullpen for helping him turn around his season. He said he learned a lot about his routine from the bullpen arms and has become more intentional in his pregame routine.

“The throwing sessions are maybe a little more frequent, but a lot shorter,” Hendricks said after Friday’s 6-5 win against the Blue Jays. “My pregame warmup is way shorter. I learned I knew what I need to do to get ready, get hot and then go out there and compete.

“Save your competitive bullets and really focus when you’re out there.”

Over his last seven starts, Hendricks has a 4.37 ERA. It’s not up to his peak years, but it’s workable for a team missing two starters (left-hander Jordan Wicks and right-hander Ben Brown). Inducing soft contact and seeing positive results is an improvement over Hendricks’ performance earlier this season.

“I still got a long way to go,” Hendricks said. “That’s why I’m still focused on the work. I keep thanking everybody in there [pitching department]. They’ve stayed on me, put in the work with me every single day. I’m excited [about] where I’m getting to again.”

Crow-Armstrong’s hitting development

After working a full count, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong unloaded on an 86 mph slider near the top of the zone and hit the go-ahead homer to center field for his fifth home run.

Crow-Armstrong’s hit had an exit velocity of 102.8 mph and would have been a home run in 28 of 30 MLB ballparks. It was a momentary victory for Crow-Armstrong, who has struggled against sliders all year — he has a .118 batting average and a 34.2% strikeout rate entering Friday’s game.

Over his last 15 games, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .275/.302/.529. If he can sustain his hitting performance, it drastically improves the lineup.

“Pete doing some good things on offense means good things for us and means run production,” Counsell said.

Pitching injuries

Injuries have ravaged the Cubs’ young pitchers, stunting their development. Wicks (right oblique strain) and Brown (neck) have combined to make just 14 starts between them. Their injuries give the Cubs more questions than answers as they head to an important offseason.

Wicks has been participating in rehab starts at Triple-A Iowa and went two innings, allowing four runs, five hits and two walks while striking out three in Thursday’s start.

He’s eligible to be activated off the 60-day injured list this week, but Counsell said he likely has “a minimum of two left before he’s ready to pitch for us.”

This is the second injury Wicks has dealt with this season. He previously missed six weeks on the IL with a strained left forearm. Counsell said the team isn’t concerned about Wicks’ struggles in Iowa.

“He’s got time left,” Counsell said. “At the start of it, health is most important. As we get closer to making a decision, then results start to get factored in more.”

