Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 16, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

How Kyle Hendricks' time in bullpen is benefitting him during Cubs' playoff push

Hendricks said he learned a lot about his routine from the bullpen arms and has become more intentional in his approach.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 16: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on August 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty

Share

It looked like starter Kyle Hendricks’ Cubs career was going to come to an unceremonious end. On May 17, the right-hander had a 10.57 ERA over seven starts and was removed from the rotation by manager Craig Counsell.

But Hendricks, who re-joined the starting rotation on June 19, credited his time in the bullpen for helping him turn around his season. He said he learned a lot about his routine from the bullpen arms and has become more intentional in his pregame routine.

“The throwing sessions are maybe a little more frequent, but a lot shorter,” Hendricks said after Friday’s 6-5 win against the Blue Jays. “My pregame warmup is way shorter. I learned I knew what I need to do to get ready, get hot and then go out there and compete.

“Save your competitive bullets and really focus when you’re out there.”

Over his last seven starts, Hendricks has a 4.37 ERA. It’s not up to his peak years, but it’s workable for a team missing two starters (left-hander Jordan Wicks and right-hander Ben Brown). Inducing soft contact and seeing positive results is an improvement over Hendricks’ performance earlier this season.

“I still got a long way to go,” Hendricks said. “That’s why I’m still focused on the work. I keep thanking everybody in there [pitching department]. They’ve stayed on me, put in the work with me every single day. I’m excited [about] where I’m getting to again.”

Crow-Armstrong’s hitting development

After working a full count, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong unloaded on an 86 mph slider near the top of the zone and hit the go-ahead homer to center field for his fifth home run.

Crow-Armstrong’s hit had an exit velocity of 102.8 mph and would have been a home run in 28 of 30 MLB ballparks. It was a momentary victory for Crow-Armstrong, who has struggled against sliders all year — he has a .118 batting average and a 34.2% strikeout rate entering Friday’s game.

Over his last 15 games, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .275/.302/.529. If he can sustain his hitting performance, it drastically improves the lineup.

“Pete doing some good things on offense means good things for us and means run production,” Counsell said.

Pitching injuries

Injuries have ravaged the Cubs’ young pitchers, stunting their development. Wicks (right oblique strain) and Brown (neck) have combined to make just 14 starts between them. Their injuries give the Cubs more questions than answers as they head to an important offseason.

Wicks has been participating in rehab starts at Triple-A Iowa and went two innings, allowing four runs, five hits and two walks while striking out three in Thursday’s start.

He’s eligible to be activated off the 60-day injured list this week, but Counsell said he likely has “a minimum of two left before he’s ready to pitch for us.”

This is the second injury Wicks has dealt with this season. He previously missed six weeks on the IL with a strained left forearm. Counsell said the team isn’t concerned about Wicks’ struggles in Iowa.

“He’s got time left,” Counsell said. “At the start of it, health is most important. As we get closer to making a decision, then results start to get factored in more.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Seiya Suzuki's walk-off hit saves Cubs from disastrous start to their homestand
Flop 40? Even after Cubs' wild win Friday, hot 40-game finish would be totally out of character
Which NFC North team is the best bet to outperform its projected season win total?
Ian Happ's outfield assists have been momentum-changing for Cubs, could earn him third Gold Glove
Winter Classic at Wrigley Field expanding into weeklong event with Big Ten hockey games
2025 spring-training schedule: Cubs to play crossover games against Braves to wrap up post-Tokyo slate
The Latest
Blue Jays Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Flop 40? Even after Cubs' wild win Friday, hot 40-game finish would be totally out of character
The Cubs are toast. Unless, you know, they’re not.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mike Wallace, CBS-TV newsman, center, is hustled off the Democratic National Convention floor by Joe DiLeonardi, right, and another Chicago police officer in 1968 in the aftermath of a row between delegates and security officers during nominating session August 28, 1968 in Chicago. He was taken up a ramp to a second floor room.
Columnists
‘Bad mouthing’ Chicago did indeed get Mike Wallace booted from 1968 Democratic Convention
CBS News legend Mike Wallace was arrested during the Democratic Convention in Chicago in 1968. It happened when he was reporting on a scuffle over a delegate’s credentials. But one of the arresting officers’ widows tells Sneed, “The mayor was very upset that he [Wallace] was bad mouthing his city, so he wanted him arrested and removed from the floor.”
By Michael Sneed
 
Palestinians evacuate a school that had been their shelter, in eastern Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, after the Israeli military dropped leaflets asking civilians to evacuate from the area, saying forces plan to respond to rocket fire that targeted Israel. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Israel-Hamas War
Mideast mediators preparing for eventual implementation of cease-fire deal: US official
The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity in keeping with rules set by the White House, said the proposal currently on the table basically bridges every gap between Israel and Hamas.
By AP
 
Protesters opposing Israel’s actions in Gaza are expected to march outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week.
DNC 2024
Days before DNC, legal groups fire off letter to mayor, top cop raising alarms about possible police abuse
The letter was signed by 65 organizations, lawyers and legal workers, including the ACLU of Illinois and the Civil Rights & Police Accountability Project of the University of Chicago Law School.
By Tom Schuba  and Jon Seidel
 
Norm.jpg
Starting Over
When it comes to politics, seniors lead the way
Longtime Democrat says it’s time for young voters to pick up the baton.
By Mary Mitchell
 