Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 16, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Seiya Suzuki's walk-off hit saves Cubs from disastrous start to their homestand

Suzuk’s first career walk-off hit in the majors salvaged Friday’s 6-5 win over the Blue Jays after relievers Hector Neris’ struggles.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Blue Jays Cubs Baseball

Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki, center, celebrates with teammates Dansby Swanson, left, and Patrick Wisdom, right, after hitting a walkoff single to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in 10 innings of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.

Paul Beaty/AP Photos

Share

The Cubs sure don’t make it easy on themselves.

Holding a two-run lead in the ninth inning with the Blue Jays down to their last out with runners on second and third base, reliever Hector Neris allowed a game-tying triple by George Springer. After Neris struck out center fielder Daulton Varsho, the 39,614 fans at Wrigley Field booed the reliever. He allowed three runs in the inning.

However, designated hitter Seiya Suzuki salvaged the game with a 10th-inning walk-off single, the first of his career, in Friday’s 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

“He had a tough inning today, no question about it,” manager Craig Counsell said of Neris. “They had some good at-bats. They kind of jumped him, and they had some two-strike hits against him. But you got to keep making pitches.

“We can be upset that the game got tied. He had to make big pitches to get Varsho out, keep the game tied and give us a chance. No one likes to give up runs.”

Neris is well-respected in the locker room, but his performance turned a game that should have been a comfortable win into a nail-biter. It’s now or never for the Cubs if they want to salvage an otherwise disappointing season and Friday’s showing was uneven.

“It’s a win, and that’s the big thing,” Counsell said. “It’d be great to pick out every win and make them beautiful. But a win’s a win.”

The offense was the driving force behind Friday’s win. After the Blue Jays tied the game in the fourth inning, Pete Crow-Armstrong and catcher Miguel Amaya each hit solo homers to push the Cubs out in front in the fifth. Left fielder Ian Happ added to the scoring with a 433-foot homer, his team-leading 21st of the season.

Friday’s game starts an 18-game stretch where the Cubs won’t play a team above .500. Fangraphs gives the Cubs a 4.2% chance at making the playoffs. This stretch is their opportunity to build momentum, but sustained winning has eluded the Cubs throughout the season.

The team remains steadfast that they can’t look too far ahead and instead must focus on the next game, but they also know they’re in a precarious position standings-wise.

The Cubs haven’t been above .500 since May 28 and haven’t had a winning or losing streak longer than five games. It’ll be difficult, but it’s the hole the Cubs have dug for themselves. They’ll take any win after being swept in Cleveland.

“We know exactly where we’re at [in the standings], and it’s been that way for a while,” said starter Kyle Hendricks, who went five innings, allowing two runs (one unearned) and no walks. “It’s the opportunity that’s in front of us. “It doesn’t matter how it looks, how we get it done, a win is a win. That was big today, and just move on to tomorrow. But we can’t put too much ahead of us.”

Stringing together wins has proved difficult for this club all season, and that is why they find themselves at 60-63 fighting to have a chance at the playoffs. They have a proclivity for inconsistency.

After being swept against the Guardians, this stretch could define the Cubs’ season. It’s up to them to start stacking series wins.

“We got a bunch of guys in there that just love to win,” Hendricks said. “It’s been a tough road all year, but it’s such a long season. It takes one hot stretch, especially with where the standings are at right now. We see that; we know it’s possible.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
How Kyle Hendricks' time in bullpen is benefitting him during Cubs' playoff push
Flop 40? Even after Cubs' wild win Friday, hot 40-game finish would be totally out of character
Which NFC North team is the best bet to outperform its projected season win total?
Ian Happ's outfield assists have been momentum-changing for Cubs, could earn him third Gold Glove
Winter Classic at Wrigley Field expanding into weeklong event with Big Ten hockey games
2025 spring-training schedule: Cubs to play crossover games against Braves to wrap up post-Tokyo slate
The Latest
Blue Jays Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Flop 40? Even after Cubs' wild win Friday, hot 40-game finish would be totally out of character
The Cubs are toast. Unless, you know, they’re not.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mike Wallace, CBS-TV newsman, center, is hustled off the Democratic National Convention floor by Joe DiLeonardi, right, and another Chicago police officer in 1968 in the aftermath of a row between delegates and security officers during nominating session August 28, 1968 in Chicago. He was taken up a ramp to a second floor room.
Columnists
‘Bad mouthing’ Chicago did indeed get Mike Wallace booted from 1968 Democratic Convention
CBS News legend Mike Wallace was arrested during the Democratic Convention in Chicago in 1968. It happened when he was reporting on a scuffle over a delegate’s credentials. But one of the arresting officers’ widows tells Sneed, “The mayor was very upset that he [Wallace] was bad mouthing his city, so he wanted him arrested and removed from the floor.”
By Michael Sneed
 
Palestinians evacuate a school that had been their shelter, in eastern Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, after the Israeli military dropped leaflets asking civilians to evacuate from the area, saying forces plan to respond to rocket fire that targeted Israel. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Israel-Hamas War
Mideast mediators preparing for eventual implementation of cease-fire deal: US official
The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity in keeping with rules set by the White House, said the proposal currently on the table basically bridges every gap between Israel and Hamas.
By AP
 
Protesters opposing Israel’s actions in Gaza are expected to march outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week.
DNC 2024
Days before DNC, legal groups fire off letter to mayor, top cop raising alarms about possible police abuse
The letter was signed by 65 organizations, lawyers and legal workers, including the ACLU of Illinois and the Civil Rights & Police Accountability Project of the University of Chicago Law School.
By Tom Schuba  and Jon Seidel
 
Norm.jpg
Starting Over
When it comes to politics, seniors lead the way
Longtime Democrat says it’s time for young voters to pick up the baton.
By Mary Mitchell
 