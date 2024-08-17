Cubs-Blue Jays has been delayed

Today’s Cubs (60-63) game against the Blue Jays (57-65) is currently in a rain delay. The Cubs lead 1-0 after left fielder Ian Happ hit his seventh career leadoff home run.

The pitching matchup for Saturday’s game is left-hander Justin Steele (3-5, 3.16 ERA) against right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-11, 4.30). Today’s game is the second of a three-game set.