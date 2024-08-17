Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs-Blue Jays has been delayed

Saturday’s game was delayed in the second inning.

By  Kyle Williams
   
IMG_7069.jpg

Saturday’s Cubs game was delayed after some light rain during the second inning.

|by Kyle Williams

Today’s Cubs (60-63) game against the Blue Jays (57-65) is currently in a rain delay. The Cubs lead 1-0 after left fielder Ian Happ hit his seventh career leadoff home run.

The pitching matchup for Saturday’s game is left-hander Justin Steele (3-5, 3.16 ERA) against right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-11, 4.30). Today’s game is the second of a three-game set.

The Latest
cpd-08.JPG
Crime
1 in custody after Chicago police officer shoots at car in New City
Officers tried pulling the person over but the driver continued driving. An officer then fired his gun, striking the driver’s car, causing them to stop, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jerry Reinsdorf
White Sox
A little diss-track-tion from White Sox' pitiful season
If only it were this easy to rap Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf right out of town.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
DNC 2024
DNC to celebrate Joe Biden, Monday's prime-time keynote speaker, makes case to support Harris
“The president’s desire is to make a strong case for Harris-Walz and hand off the convention to them, which all week will continue to highlight the Biden-Harris record,” aides say.
By Lynn Sweet
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A backstabbing former colleague wants to visit and catch up
It wouldn’t be healthy to relive his manipulative, mean-spirited personality.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The United Center displays DNC 2024 on its LED screen outside of the arena on April 11, 2023.
Columnists
An inside look at the anatomy of the 2024 Chicago Democratic convention
The four convention days will stretch from early morning delegation breakfasts to late night afterparties and concerts following the sessions.
By Lynn Sweet
 