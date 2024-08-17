Cubs' 'nasty' bullpen delivers in rain-filled victory against Blue Jays

Angst set in for Cubs fans after reliever Jorge Lopez allowed a home run to Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger to lead off the ninth inning Saturday. The run snapped his streak of 16 scoreless innings and conjured memories of Hector Neris’ blown save Friday.

But Lopez settled in as the rain fell at Wrigley Field and struck out the next two batters. Then with the Blue Jays down to their last out and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate, Lopez got him to chase three consecutive sliders for the strikeout that ended the Cubs’ 3-2 victory.

The Cubs (61-63) won despite getting only two innings from left-hander Justin Steele because of two rain delays that lasted a combined 55 minutes and have put themselves in a position to

complete a three-game sweep with left-hander Shota Imanaga on the mound Sunday.

Manager Craig Counsell said the Cubs were looking out for Steele’s health when they decided to use six relievers to cover the last seven innings. Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt, by contrast, pitched five innings.

‘‘Everyone has to pitch well for it to work,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘Those guys [in the bullpen] are doing a great job. They’re getting their outs, and that makes the other guy’s job a little easier. Magnificent effort by the bullpen today.’’

The bullpen has stabilized after a shaky start to the season. From Opening Day until June 1, Cubs relievers had the fifth-highest ERA in the majors at 4.53. Since June 27, they have a 1.95 ERA in 147⅓ innings. On Saturday, they allowed two runs and seven hits and struck out seven in seven innings.

The turnaround has been a collective effort. Four relievers have ERAs lower than 3.00 (right-handers Tyson Miller, Porter Hodge and Lopez and left-hander Drew Smyly), and the group is incorporating two hard throwers trying to find their rhythm (right-handers Nate Pearson and Julian Merryweather).

‘‘They did a hell of a job today, and they’ve been on a great run here lately,’’ Steele said. ‘‘Days like today, where the weather is what it is, for them to come in and cover so many innings as well as they did, I just tip my cap to them.

‘‘They’ve been doing a hell of a job down there. I feel like . . . everyone in the locker room is expecting that.’’

The Cubs hired Counsell during the offseason partly because of his ability to manage a bullpen and keep guys fresh for a stretch run. But the onus doesn’t fall solely on the manager; it’s also on the players to perform and earn the manager’s trust.

Lopez has done just that. The Mets designated him for assignment May 30 after he threw his glove into the stands following a heated exchange with third-base umpire Ramon De Jesus. Almost three months later, he is converting save opportunities for a Cubs team that is trying to stay in the hunt for a National League wild-card spot.

‘‘Counsell gave me the opportunity today, and it’s a good feeling,’’ Lopez said. ‘‘So it gives you trust.’’

Counsell said Neris, who leads the Cubs with 17 saves, was available, but he went with Lopez because he was the fresher pitcher.

‘‘I know we are nasty out there and doing a really good job through the summer,’’ Lopez said of the relievers. ‘‘Now we just [have to] keep focused.’’

