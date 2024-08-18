Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' tiny margin for error shrinks with loss to Blue Jays

With All-Star lefty Shota Imanaga on the mound, the Cubs had an opportunity to sweep a last-place team and keep pace in the sprint for a National League wild card.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Shota Imanaga threw five innings Sunday.

Griffin Quinn/Getty Images

The Cubs have very little margin for error.

That was the same for Shota Imanaga on Sunday.

Imanaga allowed one run over five innings, but the Cubs couldn’t overcome Joey Loperfido’s second-inning home run in the Blue Jays’ 1-0 win. With the All-Star lefty on the mound, the Cubs had an opportunity to sweep a last-place team and keep pace in the sprint for a National League wild card. They began the day 4 1/2 games behind the Braves for the final spot.

Instead of giving themselves a chance to gain ground, the offense was befuddled by Toronto starter Bowden Francis as another day ticked off the calendar. Francis threw seven scoreless innings, giving up three hits.

In the fourth, the Cubs had a chance against Francis, loading the bases with two outs thanks to two hits and an error by Blue Jays shortstop Ernie Clement. But Dansby Swanson was called out on strikes to end the inning when he didn’t swing at an 82.8 mph splitter that just nicked the inside corner.

The Cubs also wasted a one-out Nico Hoerner double in the seventh. Swanson was again called out, and Pete Crow-Armstrong popped out to first to strand Hoerner.

Cody Bellinger singled in the ninth and stole second with two outs. Swanson grounded to third to end the game.

Imanaga threw 97 pitches, the most he’s tossed since July 21. The biggest mistake came to Loperfido. A .208 hitter with two home runs before Sunday, Loperfido drove a high 90 mph four-seam fastball over the basket in the right-field corner.

Share
