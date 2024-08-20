Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs releasing closer Héctor Neris

They signed Neris to a one-year, $9 million deal this past offseason.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Former Cubs reliever Hector Neris

The Cubs are releasing closer Héctor Neris after he cleared waivers,

Griffin Quinn/Getty Images

Share

The Cubs are releasing closer Héctor Neris after he cleared waivers, sources confirmed to the Sun-Times. Neris becomes a free agent with six weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Cubs signed Neris to a one-year, $9 million contract over the offseason. It included a $9 million club option that would have converted to a player option if he had played 60 games or finished 45 for the team this season. He was at 46 games and 33 games finished.

Neris (3.89 ERA) began the season as a setup man, but as right-hander Adbert Alzolay struggled in the closer role and later was sidelined by a season-ending injury, the veteran Neris took on the responsibility. He recorded 17 saves and five blown saves for the Cubs.

Neris could garner interest from teams looking to reinforce the back end of their bullpens. As long as he’s signed before the end of the month, he could be eligible for the postseason.

The Cubs are set to call up right-hander Jack Neely, according to an ESPN report. The Cubs acquired Neely, a 24-year-old listed at 6-foot-8, from the Yankees at the trade deadline. The Cubs sent reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to New York for Neely and infield prospect Ben Cowles.

Latest on the Cubs
Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez watches his fly out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Detroit.
Cubs
Javy Baez set to make first Wrigley Field appearance since 2021 trade from Cubs
Baez will be feted with a video and certainly be greeted with loud ovations from fans who swooned over his swagger, power and impact on the 2016 champions.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Shota Imanaga hoping to stay strong for Cubs' stretch run
After throwing five innings and allowing Joey Loperfido’s second-inning home run in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays, Imanaga has pitched 133 1/3 innings this year.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Jordan Wicks
Cubs
Jordan Wicks looking to return to Cubs before end of season
Wicks threw a bullpen session Sunday at Wrigley Field on his way to meet Triple-A Iowa in Toledo.
By Brian Sandalow
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs, desperate for a hot streak, can't even score a run in 1-0 loss to Blue Jays
Cubs reliever Nate Pearson reflects on tenure in Toronto with Blue Jays in town
Cubs’ ‘nasty‘ bullpen delivers in rain-filled victory against Blue Jays
Blue Jays, Cubs have resumed play
Seiya Suzuki's walk-off hit saves Cubs from disastrous start to homestand
How Kyle Hendricks' time in bullpen is benefitting him during Cubs' playoff push
The Latest
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Boy, 17, fatally shot while driving in Little Village
Juan Salgado was shot Monday evening in the Little Village neighborhood, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_1664.jpg
Crime
Cook County sheriff's officer charged in Greektown hit-and-run that badly injured jogger
David Salmon, 51, was charged with failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-08 (1).JPG
Crime
Man, 33, gunned down on West Side
Police responded to an alert from a gunshot detection technology in the 4800 block of W. West End Avenue about 10:25 p.m. and found a man, 33, who had been shot multiple times in the face and arms, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-520.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: People often judge me when my elderly dad pushes my wheelchair
Disabled woman gets dirty looks as she gets help from her father in his 70s.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
hqdefault.jpg
DNC 2024
How to watch Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention
Barack Obama and JB Pritzker will give prime time speeches on the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago.
By Katie Anthony
 