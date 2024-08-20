Cubs releasing closer Héctor Neris

The Cubs are releasing closer Héctor Neris after he cleared waivers, sources confirmed to the Sun-Times. Neris becomes a free agent with six weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Cubs signed Neris to a one-year, $9 million contract over the offseason. It included a $9 million club option that would have converted to a player option if he had played 60 games or finished 45 for the team this season. He was at 46 games and 33 games finished.

Neris (3.89 ERA) began the season as a setup man, but as right-hander Adbert Alzolay struggled in the closer role and later was sidelined by a season-ending injury, the veteran Neris took on the responsibility. He recorded 17 saves and five blown saves for the Cubs.

Neris could garner interest from teams looking to reinforce the back end of their bullpens. As long as he’s signed before the end of the month, he could be eligible for the postseason.

The Cubs are set to call up right-hander Jack Neely, according to an ESPN report. The Cubs acquired Neely, a 24-year-old listed at 6-foot-8, from the Yankees at the trade deadline. The Cubs sent reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to New York for Neely and infield prospect Ben Cowles.