Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

How injuries to young starters affect Cubs' future pitching plans

Cubs right-hander Jordan Wicks had a strong rehab start Tuesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 08: Jordan Wicks #36 of the Chicago Cubs throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jeff Dean/Getty

Share

Back in April, the hype around the Cubs rotation surrounded its newcomers. Lefty Shota Imanaga was off to a historic start, rookie Jordan Wicks had made the Opening Day roster, and rookie Ben Brown had stepped up when Justin Steele was hurt on Opening Day.

With less than six weeks left in the regular season, Imanaga is the only one of the three who has made a full slate of appearances. Most of Wicks’ and Brown’s seasons have been wiped out by injury.

While Brown, waiting on a “benign area of concern” on the left side of his neck to dissipate, remains shut down from throwing, Wicks (strained right oblique) is at least progressing toward a return from the 60-day IL.

He made his third rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, throwing 53 pitches in four shutout innings.

“Pitched well, last night made definite steps forward,” manager Craig Counsell said before the Cubs’ game Wednesday against the Tigers, “and I’m sure he feels good about it.”

The Cubs plan to have Wicks throw at least one more rehab game. Counsell confirmed that the team would like to get Wicks built up to the point where he’d be available to start. While Counsell likely wouldn’t shift to a traditional six-man rotation, he could go to a six-day rotation using off-days and spots starts, as he did to begin the season.

“We’ve definitely lost innings of development, for sure,” Counsell said of Wicks’ season. “And he’s lost time on the mound proving himself. And some other guys have run with that opportunity a little bit, namely Javi Assad.”

After holding the Tigers to one run Tuesday in 5 ⅔ innings, Assad has the same ERA as Imanaga (3.11). And veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks has stabilized his season, allowing three runs or fewer in each of his last three starts.

So, the Cubs are managing without their young starters in a season that’s unlikely to end in a playoff berth.

Injuries to Wicks and Brown – along with top pitching prospect Cade Horton (subscapularis strain), who is out for the year, and Hayden Wesneski (strained right forearm), who is in the bullpen stage of his throwing program in Arizona – affect the team’s pitching landscape for next year.

Bullpen on a high

After struggling earlier in the season, the Cubs’ bullpen is in an impressive streak, posting a major-league best 1.86 ERA since June 27.

It hasn’t been as good in high leverage, recording a 5.48 ERA in such situations in the same span, according to FanGraphs. But that’s still good for No. 13 in MLB, with a relatively young group settling into unfamiliar roles.

This and that

Tigers shortstop Javy Báez made his return to Wrigley Field this week, and Anthony Rizzo’s Yankees are set to play the Cubs at home in a little over two weeks. But there’s a catch. Rizzo is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm fracture. He has begun taking batting practice, but his exact timeline to return is uncertain.

  • The Cubs’ series against Detroit this week wraps up a stretch of 14 straight games against interleague opponents.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Despite 3-1 victory against Tigers, answers remain elusive for Cubs
For ex-Cub Javy Baez, striking out with the Tigers, nights are more tragic than 'magic'
Cubs releasing reliever Hector Neris
Javy Baez set to make first Wrigley Field appearance since 2021 trade from Cubs
Shota Imanaga hoping to stay strong for Cubs' stretch run
Jordan Wicks looking to return to Cubs before end of season
The Latest
_Z093049.jpg
DNC 2024
DNC night 3 full schedule: Tim Walz, Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder and more
Mindy Kaling will host tonight’s programming, which also includes Pete Buttigieg and Nancy Pelosi.
By Katie Anthony
 
Chicago White Sox v San Francisco Giants
White Sox
Back to his roots, White Sox Andrew Vaughn enjoying "a kid's game"
Vaughn singles, drives in run with sacrifice fly
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The intersection of West 51st Street and South Ashland Avenue on the South Side.
Crime
1 dead, 5 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
On Tuesday night, two assailants fired shots at a group of people standing in the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue, striking five people and a sixth man who was in a car that was driving by.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
standoff-082224_1_720.jpg
Crime
Escaped Mississippi detainee hides in ceiling of Near West Side restaurant for more than 15 hours
Joshua Zimmerman, 30, barricaded himself inside a restaurant in the 2300 block of West Madison Street, about half a mile from the United Center, about 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested early Wednesday.
By Mohammad Samra  and Mary Norkol
 
Protesters confront Chicago Police in the West Loop Tuesday night.
DNC 2024
Notorious computer hacker charged with spray-painting Chicago cop car during West Loop protest
Jeremy Hammond is a former member of the “hacktivist” collective known as Anonymous. He faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly scrawling an anarchist symbol on a cop car after protesters descended on the Israeli consulate.
By Tom Schuba  and Matthew Hendrickson
 