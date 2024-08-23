Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 23, 2024
Cubs DFA utility man David Bote, recall infielder Luis Vázquez, claim right-hander Gavin Hollowell

Bote could still remain with the team if he clears waivers.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 08: David Bote #13 of the Chicago Cubs rounds third base and scores on a double by Yan Gomes #15 during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jeff Dean/Getty

The Cubs designated infielder David Bote for assignment on Friday and replaced him on the active roster with rookie Luis Vázquez.

A waiver claim set the series of transactions in motion. The Cubs claimed right-hander Gavin Hollowell from the Diamondbacks and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa. But to do so, they needed a 40-man roster spot.

Bote is in the last season of the five-year extension he signed in 2019. And he could still remain with the team if he clears waivers.

“The trade at the deadline kind of changed his role,” Counsell said of the trade that brought in third baseman Isaac Paredes. “He’d kind of carved out a little role, and was doing a really good job of it. And post trade, the at-bats just kind of went away, and that was a reason for the move as well.”

Since the July 30 trade deadline, Bote had appeared in only six games, with four plate appearances.

This story will be updated.

