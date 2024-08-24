Cubs' Luis Vázquez grateful for growth in Triple-A this year: 'But I don't want to be in Iowa anymore'

MIAMI – Cubs rookie Luis Vázquez moved from third base to shortstop Saturday afternoon, taking ground balls at multiple positions after most of the team had retreated to the clubhouse after batting practice.

“I’m just here to help contribute to the team, make that playoff push,” Vázquez said Saturday afternoon. “Whatever the manager decides, whatever position, I’m just here to play in whatever capacity and really help the team to make the playoffs.”

Though a trip to the postseason may not be likely, the Cubs’ three-game winning streak has helped improve their chances. After a 14-2 win against the Marlins — which Vázquez entered in the top of the eighth, hit by a pitch in his one plate appearance — the Cubs sat five games back of a wild-card spot, pending the conclusion of the Braves’ game against the Nationals.

With the move Friday to recall Vázquez and designate veteran David Bote for assignment coming on the heels of veteran reliever Héctor Neris’ release and rookie Jack Neely’s promotion, it could be tempting to lump them together as a shift in focus to the future.

Perhaps a more accurate way to frame them is as a continuation of the team’s trade deadline approach. And the opportunity to claim right-hander Gavin Hollowell, a 26-year-old reliever with a 6-foot-7 frame, off waivers played into the decision to DFA Bote.

“The strength of the farm system is in a different place now, where you can both give young guys opportunity, while also supporting a big league team,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said in a conversation with the Sun-Times. “We have shown this year, with guys being called up and having success, it can be both a look to the future, but also invaluable to the present.”

Though president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and manager Craig Counsell have both said they don’t have more promotions from Triple-A scheduled, teams do get two extra September roster spots – essentially one for a hitter and one for a pitcher. And a streak either way could dictate the Cubs’ plans, with big hitters like Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara, in particular, waiting in the wings.

Regardless, Cubs fans will get the chance to see more of Vázquez, who will be serving as a backup infielder.

Hoerner has fond memories of his first time playing with Vázquez. In 2019, a 19-year-old Vázquez was promoted from Single-A to Double-A, skipping High-A because of roster needs in Tennessee.

“It was cool to watch him play and learn at a level that was much higher than anything he had experienced before, and the way that he handled that and watched the game and improved,” Hoerner said.” And he’s turned himself into a really good player with power and defensive versatility. and I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Counsell cautioned that there likely won’t be a lot of playing time available, but there “should be some starts.” That’s more than Vázquez had in his first big-league stint, when he totaled one plate appearance in nine days.

“It was really helpful,” Vázquez said. “The two weeks that I was up here, the opportunity to talk to my teammates in the dugout helped me mentally.”

He’s battled injuries since, landing on the IL first for a sprained thumb and then for a left oblique injury. He said in the month he spent in Arizona rehabbing, he had his sights set on returning to the big-leagues.

Vázquez has a .779 OPS this year in Triple-A, but in a week back from the IL, he posted a 1.095.

“Iowa has helped me out a lot,” Vázquez said, “but I don’t want to be in Iowa anymore.”

